STAAH technology powers SeaShell Hotels & Resorts in Andaman Islands

Andaman and Nicobar Islands: June 23, 2025: STAAH, a leading global hospi-tech solutions firm, is consolidating its presence in Andaman & Nicobar Islands — a popular tourist destination — through its partnership with SeaShell Hotels and Resorts.

The SeaShell Hotels and Resorts group that runs five premium properties in Port Blair, Havelock Island, and Neil Island, has reported a wider online presence and an increase in direct bookings since onboarding STAAH as their technology partner.

SeaShell Hotels and Resorts was struggling with operational challenges such as managing multiple properties with limited technology use and lean traffic on the direct website. STAAH’s comprehensive suite of solutions like the MAX PRO Channel Manager, Swift Booking Engine, Get Google, Watch My Rate, PMS Interface, and Payment Gateway have addressed multiple issues for the group with its stack of solutions.

SeaShell Hotels and Resorts is now able to seamlessly list and manage their inventory across booking channels with STAAH’s Channel Manager. These solutions have helped the group drive more business and boost revenues.

“Andaman & Nicobar Islands are a very popular island destination in India which makes the demands for hospitality standards even higher. The market is highly competitive and in such a scenario, our tech solutions have greatly benefitted the sector. We are delighted that our tools have not only simplified operations for SeaShell Hotels and Resorts but also driven measurable results for them,” said Shoaib Ali – National Sales Head India, STAAH.

STAAH has collaborated with several chain properties like Lemon tree, Zone connect and Sinclairs having already transformed the operational efficacies of several hotels and resorts on this tourist hotspot.