STAAH’s Mumbai chapter of ‘The Big Connect’ hospi-tech conference successfully concludes

Mumbai, September 13, 2024: STAAH, the New Zealand-based leading hospitality solutions provider that has transformed the business processes of its partner hotels in India and across the world with its stack of hospi-tech solutions, has successfully concluded yet another edition of ‘The Big Connect’ conference, this time in Mumbai.

STAAH partnered with hotel booking platform, Booking.com and WebBeds – the global marketplace for travel trade, to organise the mega hospi-tech networking conference that saw the attendance of over 400 industry experts and innovators converge at Mumbai’s Sahara Star hotel.

The event featured insightful sessions on how technology can be leveraged in different ways to empower owners of hotels to optimize their operations and distribution channels while enhancing guest experiences. Hoteliers were educated on the latest tools and strategies to enhance their online bookings and revenue.

The attendees also had the opportunity to share and exchange new ideas, discuss emerging trends and technologies while fostering new connections.

“We are delighted to have brought ‘The Big Connect’ to Mumbai and are thankful to our partners for making this event a huge success! This event saw representatives from the hospitality sector gather under one roof and, in intellectually stimulating exchanges, find new ways to drive the growth of the sector forward with the adoption of new hospi-tech technologies and platforms. Look forward to taking ‘The Big Connect’ to more cities,” said Shoaib Ali, National Sales Head – India, STAAH.

The event concluded with a live comedy session by Atul Khatri followed by a cocktail and dinner at the venue.