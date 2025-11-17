Startups Take Center Stage at MDI Megaminds for Igniting Ideas and Investor Interest

17th Nov: The November 2025 edition of MDI Megaminds, the Startup Pitch Event, organized by Management Development Institute (MDI) Gurgaon, concluded in an inspiring exhibit of entrepreneurship, passion, and innovation. The event proved to be another productive forum for startup founders, investors, and budding entrepreneurs to share ideas and pursue partnerships.

The most recent event, which occurred on November 16, 2025, at the MDI Gurgaon campus, featured a dynamic lineup of early-stage startups presenting their ideas across various sectors such as technology, sustainability, and social innovation. The founders who participated pitched their ideas to the distinguished panel of investors, mentors, and faculty experts who evaluated the commercial viability, scalability, and innovation of each idea

In reflecting on the event, Prof. Ruchi Agarwal, MDI Gurgaon, said, “MDI Megaminds continues to be a platform that ignites new entrepreneurial energy into the campus. Every event inspires us with something new and reminds us of our commitment to developing leaders who fuse positive impact with innovation. This time, the exchange between the startups and the investors was especially engaging and visionary.”

The event also included hands-on workshops available for attendees to gain insights into how to launch sustainable ventures, raise capital, and grow innovative business models.

Startup presented in the event

1. noDevBuild : Your tech-Co founder with a Proven Playbook.

2. Seraphai : Born to balance, Built to last

3. Scrini AI : Agentic Hiring OS, with its AI Recruiter

4. Ezyschooling : India’s leading AI-enabled school admissions platform

5. Tezi : Simplifying collaboration & operation of B2B distribution channels

The main Features of the event included:

Exciting Startup Pitches: Early-stage entrepreneurs pitched their solutions to real-world problems

Investor-Mentor Connections: A panel of investors and mentors shared their knowledge and steps that founders can take

Networking Opportunities: Founders, students, and investors connected to discuss potential partnerships and experiences

Over the years, MDI Megaminds has become a stepping stone for startup founder to increase their networks and potential investor connections, with previous editions featuring 170+ startups and 70+ investors in attendance. The growth of participation shows MDI Gurgaon’s commitment to the entrepreneurial ecosystem and support of entrepreneurship in an educational environment.