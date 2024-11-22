State Bank of India Offers Customized Loan Solutions to Empower Uber Fleet Partners

Mumbai, 22 November 2024: State Bank of India, the country’s largest bank, has introduced a customized vehicle loan product specifically designed for Uber’s fleet partners. This loan enables low-cost, tailored financing solutions as well as hassle free loan disbursement to Uber fleet partners. The strategic partnership between the two entities will leverage SBI’s extensive financial services network and Uber’s technology to ensure that the fleet partners effectively expand their fleet and scale-up their operations. The collaboration is aimed at contributing to the ongoing growth of India’s ride-hailing industry.

