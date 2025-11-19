State Street Investment Management Enhances Access to Leveraged Loans With New ETF

BOSTON, November 19, 2025 — State Street Investment Management announced today the launch of the State Street® SPDR® S&P® Leveraged Loan ETF (LVLN). Designed to offer investors broad, index-based exposure to the investable leveraged loan universe, LVLN’s gross expense ratio is 0.40%*, which makes the fund the lowest-cost leveraged loan ETF available in the U.S.1

“Investors seeking to add income and diversification to their fixed income portfolios continue to turn to leveraged loans, which have historically shown a low correlation to Treasuries and investment-grade corporates2,” said Anna Paglia, Chief Business Officer for State Street Investment Management. “With the addition of LVLN, our fixed income ETF offerings now include both active and index-based strategies to meet client needs for gaining access to the fast-growing leveraged loan market.”

The State Street® SPDR® S&P® Leveraged Loan ETF seeks to track the performance of the S&P® USD Select Leveraged Loan Index (the “Index”). The Index comprises USD-denominated loans with a minimum $500M size, while capping constituents based on loan facility level, issuer (borrower) and industry constraints to provide broad exposure to the US leveraged loan market. The Index reflects a broad and transparent benchmark for US dollar leveraged loans that is anchored by eligibility and liquidity filters, market value weighting and real-world pricing, comprehensive coverage, and oversight and governance by S&P. For more information about leveraged loans, including investment characteristics and risks, please see LVLN’s prospectus.