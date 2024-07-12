Steel Minister Encourages NMDC’s Goal of 100 MnT by 2030

Mumbai, July 12, 2024: Shri H.D. Kumaraswamy, Honourable Union Minister of Steel and Heavy Industries visited NMDC Head Office in Hyderabad on Thursday along with Shri Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma, Honourable Minister of State for Steel and Heavy Industries.

The Honourable Ministers held a meeting with Shri Amitava Mukherjee, CMD (Additional Charge); Functional Directors and senior officers of the company to review the performance, future roadmap, social initiatives, and challenges faced by NMDC and NSL.

The review meeting included discussions on projects in the pipeline that can set a course for a future driven by excellence, innovation, and sustainability. Appreciating the legacy of NMDC, the Honourable Union Minister of Steel expressed his confidence in the company’s journey to become a Maharatna. Shri H.D. Kumaraswamy encouraged NMDC officers to commit to their goal of 100 million tonnes by 2030, as a tribute to the Honourable Prime Minister’s vision of Viksit Bharat.

Addressing the NMDC employees, Shri Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma, Honourable Minister of State for Steel said, the Ministry of Steel is fueling the efforts of Steel PSEs to enhance production and profit. Envisioning a robust industrial ecosystem, he said, NMDC will play a defining role in uplifting the smaller units of the iron and steel industry while meeting the demands of the key players of the sector.