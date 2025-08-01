Stellaris-backed Kombai launches the first domain-specific AI coding agent for front-end developers

India, 01st August, 2025: Kombai, the first AI agent for frontend development, announced its public launch today. Backed by Stellaris Venture Partners and Foundation Capital, Kombai is the first domain-specific coding agent for frontend tasks, consistently outperforming generic coding agents in real-world tasks.

“There’s been a lot of progress in AI tools for developers, but most of what exists today is either too generic or too lightweight. They help with basic autocompletion or small code edits, or generate prototype apps that cannot be productionized,” said Dipanjan Dey, co-founder and CEO of Kombai. “Front-end and full-stack developers need tools that can parse the nuances of their real-world instructions, understand their codebase, and integrate seamlessly with their workflow. That’s the gap Kombai fills.”

Kombai’s domain-specific context engine, combined with purpose-built tooling, enables the agent to excel in a wide range of tasks, such as building entire app UIs, refactoring code, or creating components from Figma, text, image, or code inputs. Kombai also features best-in-class Figma interpretation abilities and has built-in coding best practices for 30+ frontend libraries. It works as a plugin with popular IDEs such as VS Code, Cursor, and Windsurf.

During its early access phase, Kombai has been used by a few hundred developers across geographies and organizations. On evaluations designed to assess real-world frontend tasks, Kombai consistently outperformed general-purpose coding agents, even when paired with frontier models such as Sonnet 4 and Gemini 2.5. For example, it achieved a 72% code review pass rate, compared to 50% for Sonnet 4 (with MCP) and Gemini 2.5 Pro. Similarly, its code output successfully compiled 96% of the time, compared to 46-70% for other agents and frontier models.

“The way we write software has changed with AI-first developer tools over the last two years. Despite that, front-end development, with its unique patterns and challenges, hasn’t been addressed meaningfully. Kombai changes that,” said Alok Goyal, Partner at Stellaris Venture Partners. “It goes deep, not broad, and that focus shows on how developers are responding to it. The product provides a level of accuracy and quality that is heads and shoulders above any other tool and leverages the existing investments in design systems. We’re proud to be the first investor in Kombai.”

Kombai currently supports React, with plans to expand to Vue, Svelte, Laravel, and React Native. The tool follows a product-led growth model with a freemium pricing structure and weekly free token allocations. Over the next 12 months, the team aims to enable over 100,000 front-end developers to build better, faster, and more confidently.