Sterling Drops as UK Retail Sales Fall Faster Than Anticipated

Market comments on behalf of Maria Agustina Patti Financial Markets Strategist Consultant to Exness

22nd November 2024

The British pound has faced sustained pressure, marking its eighth consecutive week of depreciation against the U.S. dollar. October’s retail sales decline, driven primarily by reduced spending on essential goods such as clothing, indicates consumers’ caution amid broader economic concerns. Uncertainty surrounding the national budget appears to have further dampened discretionary spending, reflecting a fragile economic landscape in the United Kingdom.

Despite quarterly sales volumes showing a modest growth of 0.8%, they remain notably below pre-pandemic levels. This persistent gap highlights subdued consumer confidence and the slow pace of recovery in retail activity.

Meanwhile, inflationary pressures in the UK supported elevated bond yields, suggesting that market participants anticipate the Bank of England (BoE) to maintain a relatively hawkish stance. This environment could provide some support to the pound in the short term. However, the uncertainty surrounding the BoE’s policy trajectory, particularly in light of the upcoming U.S. PMI data adds further risks. Should the U.S. PMI data indicate stronger-than-expected economic performance, the pound could see additional pressure.