STL deepens partnership with Netomnia to accelerate the UK’s future-ready full-fibre rollout

Mumbai, 25 September 2025: STL [NSE: STLTECH], a leading optical and digital solutions company, has expanded its long-standing partnership with Netomnia, the UK’s second-largest alternative network provider (Alt-Net). Together, the companies co-develop advanced optical solutions that underpin Netomnia’s capitalefficient, future-ready full-fibre network across the UK.

Netomnia is deploying a native 10 Gbps XGS-PON full-fibre network engineered for scale and efficiency. Together with YouFibre and brsk, Netomnia now serves 2.8 million premises serviceable, and ~400,000 connected premises. With an annual build rate of one million premises, Netomnia is on track to achieve three million premises serviceable by the end of 2025 and is targeting five million by the end of 2027.

With nearly two decades of experience in the region, a robust global supply chain and a strong ethos of cocreation with its customers, STL continues to play a key role in enabling Netomnia’s rapid and efficient network rollouts.

With this new multi-year partnership, STL will now offer end-to-end FTTH connectivity solutions to Netomnia, including both optical fibre cables and optical connectivity solutions for faster FTTX rollouts. STL’s optical fibre cable solutions offer an impressive ~20% average area reduction, improving duct utilisation and blow performance while reducing material consumption and carbon footprint. By integrating these cutting-edge technologies, STL helps Netomnia accelerate rollout speed and reduce the total cost of ownership (TCO).