STN Hosts Successful ForeCause Golf Tournament to Benefit Local Organizations

Pleasanton, CA, November 01, 2024, — STN proudly announces the success of its inaugural ForeCause Golf Tournament held on Monday, October 28, 2024. With the participation of 102 golfers and over 100 guests at dinner, the event aimed to raise awareness and monetary funds for three essential local organizations: the Alameda County Community Food Bank, Cristo Rey De La Salle High School, and the 129th Wing of the California Air National Guard.

Supported by their generous sponsors:

· Diamond Sponsor: NetApp

· Platinum Sponsors: CoreSite, Arista, Exagrid, Illumio and Juniper Networks

· Gold Sponsors: Palo Alto Networks and Pure Storage

· Silver Sponsor: Ingram Micro

Including LevelBlue, Cairn Wealth Advisors, DirectLine, Stonebrae Elementary School, dB Control and guests of Cristo del Rey that the tournament showcased STN’s commitment to corporate social responsibility.

As part of the event, guests enjoyed a happy hour along with the opportunity to participate in a silent raffle. The remarkable evening was concluded with a buffet dinner, where STN’s Co-Founder and CEO, Sabur Mian announced the tournament and raffle winners.

Attendees not only enjoyed a fantastic day of golf, but also strengthened their relationships with partners and contributed to meaningful causes in the community. They expressed their appreciation for the event, noting the encouraging vibe and the opportunity to engage with industry peers.

They are proud to announce that they have raised over $30,000 to donate to their 2024 beneficiaries. STN looks forward to continuing its efforts to give back and make a difference in the lives of those in need.