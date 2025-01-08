Stonelam Showcases Premium Porcelain Surfaces at ACETECH Expo

8 January 2025: Stonelam, a leading distributor of 100% natural surface materials driven by the ethos of ‘NATURE IS ABOVE ALL’, made a notable impact at the recently concluded ACETECH Expo in New Delhi.

The brand unveiled its innovative product range, designed to transform architecture and design. Stonelam presented its collection of 100% natural porcelain slabs, crafted with Italian designs that merge timeless aesthetics with cutting-edge technology.

Among the standout offerings at the expo were Stonelam’s ultra-thin 3mm and 5mm slabs. These products bring both beauty and environmental responsibility to facades and other architectural applications, making them ideal for modern design.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sandeep Bagade, CEO, Stonelam said, “Bringing together a diverse group of audience, including potential customers, architects, designers, and industry experts, ACETECH provided us with a remarkable platform to demonstrate our solutions. The expo turned out to be highly successful for us as we generated significant leads. At Stonelam, we are committed to expanding architectural possibilities through our premium porcelain surfaces. These materials blend Italian craftsmanship with advanced technology to offer both sustainable and aesthetically pleasing solutions.” Mr. Sushant Pathak, Group CMO, Stonex India added, “ACETECH provided a unique opportunity for us to engage with industry leaders, share insights, and explore new avenues for growth. We were able to contribute to the discussions and learn from the experiences of others.”

Stonelam’s presence at ACETECH reinforced its dedication to pushing the boundaries of design and sustainability, cementing its position as a frontrunner in premium surface solutions. By showcasing its innovative porcelain surfaces, the company highlighted its leadership in delivering products that marry beauty with eco-conscious design. The event attracted over 16,37,000 visitors and spanned 41,50,000 sq ft, offering unrivaled opportunities for networking, brand visibility, and partnerships.