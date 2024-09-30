Storyblok partners with Deloitte Digital

Deloitte Digital uses Storyblok to complete tailored experience delivery tasks in 2 hours instead of 2 days

New York, NY – 10am EST – September 30, 2024 – Storyblok, the modern content management system (CMS) for all teams, has added global creative consultancy Deloitte Digital as a Certified Partner. Storyblok’s Certified Partners are a selected group of agencies that are best-equipped to help brands implement the CMS to accomplish digital transformation projects.

Deloitte Digital started its journey with Storyblok while building a Sustainability & Climate website for its parent company, Deloitte. The agency wanted to use an efficient CMS that fits the mission and message of the website.

Thanks to the flexibility of Storyblok, Deloitte Digital was able to meet its efficiency goal by using Storyblok for content creation, editing, and then exporting the published content to a monolithic CMS used for hosting the website.

Once the developers and content team experienced the productivity benefits of Storyblok and its easy-to-use Visual Editor through this project, they started using it to quickly develop website concepts for new customers using composable components.

Christian Hartkemeyer, Senior Manager at Deloitte Digital, said: “It only takes 2 hours to complete the delivery of tailored experiences in Storyblok that used to take 2 days in other CMSs. The more we use Storyblok, the more we want to use it for other internal and customer projects. Being a Storyblok Certified Partner means that our customers can trust us to deliver similar results for them.”

Barry D’Arcy, VP of Partners at Storyblok, said: “Deloitte Digital’s expertise in digital innovation underscores Storyblok’s flexibility as a powerful CMS. From strategic digital initiatives to comprehensive transformations, their proven experience allows us to deliver exceptional content solutions globally. Together, we are empowering more brands to embrace modern content management and unlock the full potential of their digital experiences.”