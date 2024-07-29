Strat-O-Matic Clubs Mark One Year With Huge Player Interest, Growth

More than 20 Clubs Active with 50+ in Formative Stages; Connecticut and New Jersey Clubs First to Surpass 12 Months

GLEN HEAD, N.Y, July 29, 2024—Last summer, Strat-O-Matic (@strat-o-matic), the market leader in sports simulation games, announced Strat-O-Matic Clubs, its first ever unified national club program. Players from across the U.S. got on board, with groups quickly forming.

A year later, more than 20 Strat-O-Matic Clubs, including the charter Clubs in Connecticut, New Jersey, Detroit, Philadelphia, Kansas City and Long Island (N.Y) are thriving, with hundreds of participants across all the Clubs. And more than 50 are developing, with fans inquiring about beginning their own in new locations daily.

“When we launched the Clubs program, we were confident that Strat-O-Matic players were looking for like-minded fans who enjoy getting together to enjoy their favorite game,” said Adam Richman, CEO, Strat-O-Matic Media. “We have been overwhelmed with the tremendous feedback, with many referencing the social nature of the Clubs, how they have met new players and how their groups continue to expand, with some participating in multiple Clubs every month.”

Fans interested in leading or joining a Strat-O-Matic Club are encouraged to email StratClub@Strat-O-matic.com, and check out details of current clubs and locations at https://www.strat-o-matic.com/strat-clubs. Club members receive discounts on game sets and other SOM merchandise, a personalized game card, exclusive Zoom with a Strat-O-Matic personality and other perks.

In addition to the Connecticut, Central New Jersey and Long Island locations, some of the most popular and active Strat-O-Matic Clubs are running in Florida, Tennessee, South Carolina, North New Jersey, North Kentucky, Georgia and California. Interest has been shown in more than 30 other states.