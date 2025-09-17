Streax Professional Unveils EVOQUE Bridal Collection at Delhi Show with Vaani Kapoor

Streax Professional extends EVOQUE to Bridal Collection at Delhi Mega Show, headlined by Brand Ambassador Vaani Kapoor

New Delhi, September 17, 2025 – After a landmark Mumbai showcase, Streax Professional, India’s leading professional hair colour and care brand, brought its flagship MEGA SHOW to the capital, unveiling the EVOQUE Bridal Collection as an elegant extension of its fashion-forward EVOQUE Collection. Along with the announcement of entering the skin category through clinically tested facial kits & portfolio.

EVOQUE, a fusion of “Evoke” and “Vogue”, where retro nostalgia meets modern refinement, featuring eight trend-led looks. EVOQUE showcased the brand’s expertise in colour innovation, powered by Argan Secrets and Huemagic No Ammonia hair colour. The collection champions sculpted silhouettes, dimensional colour, fluid lines, and textures that whisper refinement.

At the Delhi MEGA SHOW, Streax Professional extended EVOQUE into a Bridal Collection that reimagines wedding hair through the seven pheras, seven promises, seven bridal styles. Each step becomes a story sealed not just in vows, but in hair and aura – where hair is woven like fate, styled like prayer, carried like a legacy reborn. Seven looks called Beige Curls, Crimson Lengths, Auburn Tiebacks, Violet Crown, Mocha Mirage, Honey Veil, and Cendre Cascade define Seven moods, as one bride, seven dreams becoming one. On stage, seven distinctive bridal moods brought this narrative to life, pairing iconic Indian silhouettes with contemporary technique.

Another key highlight was the unveiling of the brand’s clinically tested skin portfolio, introducing the Streax Professional Skin Brightening Facial Kit, Streax Professional Anti-Ageing Facial Kit and Streax Professional Skin De-tan Mask. These premium treatments are designed to help salons offer advanced skincare solutions tailored for diverse client needs, further enhancing the overall beauty experience.

Rochelle Chhabra, Head – Streax Professional, emphasised that: “The MEGA SHOW is the platform where we upskill stylists with techniques, tools, and trends, refined for Indian hair types. With EVOQUE, we’ve given stylists a modern language, more sculpted, dimensional, and wearable. Extending Streax Professional EVOQUE into a Bridal Collection was a natural next step. Delhi, as India’s bridal capital, was the right stage to debut seven curated bridal moods that salons and hair artists can personalise across every wedding ceremony. This evolution is about empowering professionals with artistry that honours rituals yet feels contemporary and photo ready.”

Priyanka Puri, Senior Vice President, HRIPL, said, “This time, we extended Streax Professional EVOQUE into a Bridal Collection that draws inspiration from the Saat Phere. Each vow has been reimagined, resulting in seven distinct looks that celebrate the bride’s journey. From strength to companionship, from prosperity to devotion—every promise has been translated into hair artistry, ensuring that each look is not just a style but a story. To bring this vision alive for our hairstylists, we are amplifying the collection through advanced education, powerful digital storytelling, and collaborations with leading bridal influencers. Seven Pheras, Seven promises, Seven bridal looks—together redefining what wedding hair can mean for today’s bride.”

The evening culminated in a dazzling ramp walk by Bollywood diva and Brand Ambassador Vaani Kapoor. Sharing her excitement, Vaani said, “The EVOQUE collection blends timeless tradition with modern glamour and seeing the stylists bring each look to life was inspiring. I am glad to be associated with a brand that values artistry and supports professionals in creating signature styles.”

Vaani’s Hair was styled in collaboration with renowned industry experts, including Vipul Chudasama (Creative Director, Streax Professional), Heena Dalvi (GM – Education, Streax Professional) and Shirin Merchant (Technical Ambassador, Streax Professional)

With the Delhi edition, MEGA SHOW 2025 once again reaffirmed Streax Professional’s commitment to empowering salon partners with cutting-edge innovations, creative inspiration, and advanced education, setting the tone for the future of India’s professional beauty landscape.