StrucSure Home Warranty Awards Kindred Homes with Prestigious Platinum Builder Status

Denver, CO, July 25, 2024 — StrucSure Home Warranty is proud to announce that Kindred Homes has been awarded the esteemed “Platinum Builder” status, a mark of excellence and the highest accolade conferred upon their top builder members. This designation recognizes builders who have demonstrated exceptional quality, craftsmanship, and customer satisfaction in the homebuilding industry.

Kindred Homes has been a valued member of the StrucSure Home Warranty program since 2007 and has consistently protected the homes they build with insurance-backed warranty coverage. Their commitment to building homes with a focus on quality and craftsmanship, maintaining a high level of customer satisfaction, and proactively resolving construction issues before they become warranty claims has set them apart as industry leaders.

Key Achievements of Kindred Homes:

• Member of StrucSure Home Warranty since 2007

• Consistent enrollment of over 50 homes per year

• Excellence in quality and craftsmanship

• High customer satisfaction ratings

• Proactive resolution of construction issues

• Dedication to the homebuilding industry

“We are thrilled to recognize Kindred Homes with the ‘Platinum Builder’ status,” said Tiffany Acree, Senior VP of Sales at StrucSure Home Warranty. “Their dedication to quality, customer satisfaction, and the homebuilding industry is exemplary. We value their contribution to the industry and their role in building the American Dream.”

StrucSure Home Warranty looks forward to many more years of partnership with Kindred Homes, as they continue to set high standards in homebuilding and customer satisfaction.