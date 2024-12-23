Students Innovate and Compete at Youva Stationery’s ‘ROBO SUMO’ Competition

Mumbai, 23rd December 2024: Youva Stationery, the flagship brand of Navneet Education Limited, hosted an exciting and innovative event, ‘YOUVA ROBO SUMO’, to foster young minds’ creativity and technical skills. This unique competition brought together students from various schools across Mumbai to design, build, and battle their robots in a Sumo-inspired challenge.

The event was conducted in multiple schools, including St. Wilfred’s School (Mira Road), Dosti Foundation High School, Gokuldham High School, Parle Tilak Vidyalaya School ICSE, St Wilfred- Ulwe, GD Somani, Lakshadham High School, Guardians School ICSE, Kapol Vidyanidhi International School, St Agnes High School with enthusiastic participation from hundreds of students divided into teams of five. Each team received battery-operated robot-building kits and worked collaboratively to create functional robots. The competition culminated in a thrilling robot battle where teams attempted to push their opponent’s robot out of a designated ring, mirroring the Sumo wrestling format.

A Grand Showcase of Talent

Students cheered passionately for their peers during the school-level rounds, fostering a vibrant and competitive atmosphere. The winners from each school advanced to the grand finale, held at the prestigious Techfest of IIT Bombay on 19th December 2024.

Sanjeevani World School (Dahisar) claimed the championship title, followed by GD Somani School (Churchgate) as the first runner-up, and St. Agnes School secured the second runner-up position. Winners were honored with trophies, medals, and special Youva hampers, presented by Shailendra Gala, Director of Navneet Education Limited, and Abhijit Sanyal, Chief Strategy Officer of Youva Stationery.

A Vision for the Future

Commenting on the event, Mr. Abhijit Sanyal, Chief Strategy Officer of Youva Stationery, said, “The Youva ROBO SUMO competition provided students with a unique opportunity to engage with technology and innovation hands-on. It aligns seamlessly with Youva’s mission to inspire young minds, encouraging them to think creatively and equipping them with problem-solving skills essential for their future success.”

More than just a competition, Youva ROBO SUMO served as a platform to cultivate creativity, teamwork, and problem-solving abilities among students. Staying true to Youva’s brand ethos, “Think.Create.”, the event bridged traditional education with future-focused learning opportunities, inspiring the next generation of inventors and innovators.