Studio Abrash Unveils Morris Rug Collection – Where Art Nouveau Meets the Loom

We’re delighted to introduce The Morris Collection – the latest chapter in Studio Abrash’s portfolio of luxury hand-knotted rugs. Inspired by the enduring legacy of the Arts and Crafts movement and the visionary work of William Morris, this collection is a heartfelt tribute to nature, craftsmanship, and timeless beauty.

Morris draws deeply from the aesthetics of English gardens- think curling vines, acanthus leaves, flowering tulips, marigolds, and daisies rendered in lyrical, flowing forms. Each design is a visual ode to symmetry and softness, capturing the delicate interplay of structure and spontaneity found in the natural world.

Hand-knotted in premium hand-spun wool and pure silk, the rugs exude a rich texture and gentle sheen. The colour palette evokes the mood of vintage botanical prints and 19th-century tapestries with earthy greens, muted blues, dusty rose, and antique gold harmonising effortlessly with both classic and modern interiors.

The Morris Collection balances ornamental detailing with quiet restraint. Its compositions are thoughtfully constructed, making them ideal for a range of settings from contemporary apartments to heritage homes where elegance and storytelling go hand in hand.

Studio Abrash offers complete customisation across design, size, shape, colour, texture, fibre, and budget. Woven by master artisans across India, every rug is a slow-made masterpiece crafted with care, imbued with meaning, and built to be cherished across generations.