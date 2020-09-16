Success in a time of distress! TYC Communication, a Delhi-based communication firm opens a new branch in Estonia

New Delhi, Sep 16, 2020: TYC Communication, one of India’s leading communication agencies based in Delhi, has recently announced the opening of a new branch in Tallinn, Estonia, which will strengthen the company’s partnerships with various clients in the European market. At a time when many SMEs are struggling to survive, this global expansion by TYC Communication stands a testament to the company’s standing in the communication industry.

Set up with a mission to provide the best of communication strategies to the clients, TYC Communication has over the years proved beyond doubt that ‘to believe is to deliver’. Started in 2012 with traditional PR, the company has expanded its wings by embracing Digital Marketing, which is an inseparable tool to provide a complete communication solution. From media management, content research and creation, media training, client servicing to crisis management, TYC offers a gamut of services.

Currently, the new branch would be focusing on 3 major communication services, including digital media marketing, creative content writing, and translation services. More services would be added to the branch portfolio at a later date.

I believe the market here in Estonia is quite receptive to the gamut of services that we’re looking forward to providing, and if things go well, I believe we will be able to establish a strong presence here within a year’s time. I am currently marketing for TYC Communication in the Estonian market while working out strategies with our headquarters in Delhi as to how we would go about our business. As soon as that is taken care of, we’ll be up and about in Estonia,” said Ritika Singh, Director, TYC Communication Pvt. Ltd.

The demand for affordable communication services has shifted the tide in favour of the Indian SMEs and the expansion project by TYC Communication could serve as a representative of the Indian communication industry in Europe.

“European countries have a very fertile startup landscape and new companies are emerging every day that need effective communication services. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, most firms are running short on liquidity, and therefore, they want to work with companies that can provide top-notch services that are affordable as well. Especially, for this reason, many of the companies there are looking towards India for support, and by establishing our presence in Estonia, we will be able to connect with our clients in a much better fashion and address their woes more efficiently,” said Geeta Singh, Founder and Managing Director, TYC Communication.

“We have already started the hiring process for our new branch and we’re looking for talented sales executives in Estonia who can help us connect with companies that require affordable communication services. So besides supporting the businesses in the country we will also be generating employment opportunities for Estonian residents – which, I believe, is the need of the hour right now. For now, we will be sourcing the work from India only, but once things kick-off and the pandemic subsides, we’ll start setting up our service unit there as well,” she further added.

This first overseas expansion project by TYC Communication could turn out to be a gateway for further expansion in the other nearby European countries as well and bring Geeta Singh a step closer to her dream of making TYC Communication one of the top 5 communication companies in the world.