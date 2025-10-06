Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited Achieves ISO 20400 Certification for Sustainable Procurement

Chandigarh, October 06th, 2025: Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited, a leading global manufacturer of pigments and color solutions, has been awarded the ISO 20400:2017 certification for Sustainable Procurement from Bureau Veritas Industrial Services (India) Private Limited.

The certification covers Sudarshan’s procurement practices related to the manufacture and dispatch of organic pigments, inorganic pigments, phthalo blue & green pigments, effect pigments, cosmetic pigments, pigment preparations, high-performance pigments, solvent dyes intermediates and by-products.

ISO 20400 is an international standard developed by representatives from over 40 countries that provides guidance to organizations on incorporating sustainability into their purchasing strategy and procurement processes. The standard defines key principles of sustainable procurement including accountability, transparency, respect for human rights and ethical behavior.