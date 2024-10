SUGAR POP Launches the “Colour Sahi, Transfer Nahi” Campaign with Kriti Sanon; Celebrates Four Years of Remarkable Growth

3rd Oct 2024 Mumbai, Maharashtra, India SUGAR POP, a part of the SUGAR family of beauty brands and widely popular for its range of high-quality affordable makeup products, announces a collaboration with ace Bollywood actress, Kriti Sanon. The “Colour Sahi, Transfer Nahi” campaign marks SUGAR POP’s debut on television and launches its much-awaited Ultrastay Transferproof Lipstick in time for the festive season ahead.

Conceptualized in the post-Covid era by the founders of SUGAR Cosmetics, SUGAR POP was born out of Vineeta Singh and Kaushik Mukherjee’s obsession with adapting SUGAR Cosmetics’ DNA of crafting high-performance makeup products to a more affordable price point. Since its launch in 2020, SUGAR POP has scaled aggressively across online and offline channels to soar past INR 100 Crores in sales within 3 years and continues its growth trajectory.

As seen in the TV and digital campaign (link above), the launch commercial features Kriti Sanon effortlessly showcasing the lipstick’s transfer-proof nature with her signature charm. From shocking her mother to stressing her date to almost messing with her bestie’s makeup – what exactly is Kriti up to in the ad and where does she get all her confidence and sass from? Watch the ad to discover what leads to these reactions and their surprise later, as Kriti confidently showcases the all-new transferproof, non-drying creamy matte SUGAR POP Ultrastay Transferproof Lipstick!

The campaign aims to drive large-scale awareness for the product that has been in the works for over 18 months and is expected to set a new bar for high-quality makeup at an affordable price point. The TVC will be played in seven languages across India to echo diverse makeup enthusiasts spread across several platforms via teaser ads, digital ads, and influencer amplification.

Kriti Sanon, who has captivated audiences with her performances and fashion-forward looks, expressed her excitement about this new collaboration. “I’m thrilled to be part of the SUGAR POP family as we launch the #ColourSahiTransferNahi campaign that encourages young women to be unstoppable and explore their individuality with makeup that is affordable and long-lasting such as the SUGAR POP Ultrastay Transferproof Lipstick – a highly-pigmented transferproof formula that STAYS! It’s the perfect blend of quality, and value, making it a must-have in any makeup collection for the festive season. SUGAR POP’s mission to make high-quality pocket-friendly makeup accessible to young women resonates deeply with me and I am excited to be part of this inclusive journey for women from every part of the country.” Vineeta Singh, Co-founder & CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics announced SUGAR POP’s biggest launch of the year by commenting, “We are thrilled to associate with Kriti Sanon for SUGAR POP’s first ever TV campaign #ColourSahiTransferSahi. Having seen SUGAR Cosmetics scale rapidly in the premium high-performance makeup segment, about 4 years ago, we identified a clear whitespace in branded good-quality affordable Colour cosmetic products in India – and that’s how SUGAR POP, a trusted pocket-friendly brand was first conceptualized. Today, this small idea’s sales have defied all expectations to double every year over the last 3 years, driven by great-value products, strong consumer demand, and deep distribution across tier 2 and 3 cities. For something of the magnitude of the SUGAR POP Ultrastay Transferproof Lipstick, I know that partnering with Kriti will drive strong adoption across a broader audience while driving our national footprint even deeper, online as well as offline.” Co-founder & COO of SUGAR Cosmetics, Kaushik Mukherjee further added, “Kriti Sanon’s natural charm, authenticity, and confidence just made her an irreplaceable fit for the #ColourSahiTransferNahi campaign and we hope you have as much fun trying out the product and watching the ad as much as we had creating both.”

Conceptualized as a retail-first brand from the house of SUGAR Cosmetics in 2020, SUGAR POP leverages the core product development capabilities of the parent brand to bring high-quality affordable makeup and beauty products to beauty enthusiasts around the globe. Today, SUGAR POP has a diverse portfolio of 200+ SKUs across Face, Lip, Eyes, Skin and Nail categories. With a strong presence across 50,000+ retail outlets in Tier 2 and 3 cities, its products are available in 19,000+ pin codes through its website and leading online marketplaces. With the launch of the Ultrastay Transferproof Lipstick, SUGAR POP sets a new bar for high-quality affordable makeup that will be hard to beat.