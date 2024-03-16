Sun Creek Point RV Park Announces Grand Opening in Caldwell

Caldwell, ID, March 16, 2024 — Blue Terra Development, the owner, and operator of multiple RV parks in Idaho and Oregon, is excited to announce the grand opening of its latest location, Sun Creek Point RV Park, situated in suburban Caldwell, ID. Spanning nearly 30 acres, this new RV park offers 225 stalls with a variety of amenities tailored to enhance travelers’ experiences.

Sun Creek Point RV Park features large RV pads, accommodating every type of RV and motorhome length, with a mixture of stalls 30 and 35 feet wide and 80 feet long. The park provides both pull-through and back-in sites to accommodate various preferences.

The centerpiece of the park is the 10,000-square-foot clubhouse, set to be completed in Fall 2024. Equipped with a range of amenities including laundry facilities, a year-round heated pool, a hot tub, a golf simulator room, an indoor sports court, game rooms, a dog wash room, a workout room, and private bathrooms with showers.

For guests traveling with pets, Sun Creek Point RV Park offers four fenced dog parks. The park also features expansive open areas with fire pits and pergolas, ideal for outdoor gatherings, picnics, or relaxation.

Catering to families with children, the park includes a dedicated kid’s recreation area. Additionally, there are private areas exclusively for adults aged 18 and older, ensuring a peaceful stay. The 18+ area includes a second clubhouse with gathering rooms, a laundry facility, and private bathrooms with showers.

Conveniently located near schools, shopping centers, restaurants, and just .75 miles from the freeway, Sun Creek Point RV Park provides easy access to the entire Treasure Valley.

Paul Hilbig, Co-Owner of Blue Terra Development, expressed his excitement about the new park, stating, “We are delighted to introduce Sun Creek RV Park in Caldwell. As we unveil our meticulously landscaped grounds and generously sized stalls, we’re setting a new standard for premium RV accommodations in Idaho. While our state-of-the-art clubhouses are under construction (and will be revealed in a few months), take advantage of additional amenities, including dog parks and spacious outdoor gathering areas. Sun Creek Point RV Park is not just an RV park; it’s a destination designed for your utmost enjoyment. We’re excited to see you soon!”