Sun King Achieves Milestone of 100+ On-Grid Solar Customers in Varanasi, Strengthening India’s Clean Energy Mission

Varanasi, India,16th November 2025

Sun King, the world’s leading off-grid solar energy brand with a 17-year legacy and a global base of over 2 crore happy customers, has successfully onboarded 100+ households in Varanasi under its ongoing On-Grid Solar Inverter Systems pilot project, aligned with the Government of India’s PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojna.

Additionally, this pilot marks Sun King’s bold entry into the Direct-to-Customer (D2C) model—an approach that sets us apart in a market dominated by small EPCs who act as dealers of other brands. By eliminating intermediaries and engaging directly with homeowners, Sun King is redefining how clean energy solutions are delivered. This shift is a game-changer, especially for a brand with a long-standing global solar legacy. It demonstrates that while Sun King is one of the biggest players in off-grid and grid-connected solar energy, we remain extremely agile, innovative, and deeply customer-centric in our approach.

To celebrate this milestone, Sun King hosted a special event on 16th November at Hotel Castillo, Varanasi. The event was graced by representatives from the Uttar Pradesh New & Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA), along with bank partners, customers, Sun King employees, and energy officers who have played a pivotal role in the on-ground implementation of the project in alignment with the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojna.

During the event, attendees were introduced to Sun King’s journey and its commitment to clean energy innovation, followed by an in-depth walkthrough of the PowerHub EX, Sun King’s advanced Grid-Connected Solar Power System. Customers who have installed the system shared their experiences, expressing satisfaction with the transparent process, product performance, and the brand’s customer-centric approach.

For over 17 years, Sun King has led global innovation in clean energy, becoming the world’s largest off-grid solar solutions provider and establishing long-term trust across markets in Asia and Africa. The successful completion of 100+ customers in Varanasi under this new rooftop initiative highlights the company’s commitment to expanding its impact and contributing to India’s renewable energy aspirations.

“Achieving this milestone in Varanasi is a reflection of the trust households place in Sun King,” said Sahil Khanna, GM – Sales, Asia. “Our global leadership in off-grid solar solutions now inspires us to strengthen India’s rooftop solar landscape as well. Through this pilot, we aim to support the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojna by making clean energy adoption easier, more reliable and more accessible for every family.”

Sun King’s on-grid systems are engineered to help households significantly reduce electricity bills while ensuring long-term efficiency and sustainable power generation. The brand’s engineering expertise, customer-first service model and global track record make this pilot a major step toward scaling rooftop solar adoption across India. The brand is running focused pilots for on-grid inverters in Varanasi and Balangir (Odisha).

With this milestone and its strong on-ground engagements, Sun King continues its mission of enabling clean, dependable and affordable solar power for families worldwide — now contributing its global expertise to India’s rapidly expanding on-grid solar ecosystem.