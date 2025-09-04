Sunfeast Marie Light’s ‘Missing Wife’ campaign sparks conversation on Equal Partnerships at Home

Bengaluru, 04th September 2025: Launched last year, the Sunfeast Marie Light Strong Team Nameplate Campaign by ITC sparked conversations around equality in households by highlighting how many homes in India display only one partner’s name on their nameplate.

This initiative reflected the brand’s unwavering commitment to championing equality within Indian households. Sunfeast Marie Light has been consistently advocating the need of equal partnerships and in turn creating strong teams at each home.

Taking this a step further this year, Sunfeast Marie Light adopted a creative and an emotionally powerful approach to amplify the message through an intriguing OOH campaign titled ‘Missing Wife’ in Bengaluru. The campaign drew attention on how the absence of a partner’s name on home nameplates almost goes unnoticed, therefore sparking conversations around equality, respect, and shared identity in households.

As part of the campaign, intriguing OOH creatives across Bengaluru left audiences curious with one-liners such as “Nikhil’s wife is missing…” displayed across prominent locations. The creatives were deliberately minimalistic to spark curiosity and get people talking, with multiple names used across bus shelters and hoardings to build intrigue and anticipation for what was to come.

Alongside the OOH campaign, Sunfeast Marie Light has also extended the initiative to 40+ residential societies in partnership with MyGate, India’s leading community management solution provider. The campaign creatives were displayed across prominent communities to encourage residents to reflect on the importance of equality and shared identity.

The full campaign was later revealed, showcasing the stark emotional contrast between the worry of a missing loved one and the often-overlooked absence of a partner’s name on home nameplates.