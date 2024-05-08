Mumbai, India May 8th, 2024: Setting itself apart in a market that is cluttered with smartwatches that are generally unisex, ACwO today announces the launch of FwIT Play, created and #DesignedForWomen. While the average Indian woman’s wrist size ranges between 14 cm and 16 cm, most smartwatches do not keep this into consideration, along with design and aesthetics, leaving women with very limited choices.

Sunil Chhetri endorsed, fast-growing consumer-tech lifestyle brand, ACwO introduces FwIT Play, India’s first 1.75–inch Always-On Luxury Smartwatch with in-built SOS and Compass, and a square display that is #DesignedForHer. With a screen-to-bezel ratio of around 0.32, FwIT Play is aesthetically pleasing and is designed keeping in mind an average Indian woman’s wrist size which is in the range of 0.25 and 0.45. FwIT Play’s key SOS safety feature can be a lifesaver for women in potentially unsafe situations.

With 7 hallmark features, ACwO FwIT Play caters specifically to women’s needs, making it their true companion:

Designed For Her Safety: With SOS on her wrist, women can be assured that a smart guardian is always by their side. A quick tap on the watch discreetly sends emergency calls and activates a loud siren to deter unwanted attention or scare someone away.

Designed For Her Controls: Between work calls, errands, gym sessions, catching up with friends, and being constantly on the move, ACwO FwIT Play’s Smart Widget provides quick access to features women use most thus avoiding the hassle of digging through menus.

Designed For Her Health: This smartwatch goes beyond steps. It lets women take care of their health 24/7 with heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen monitoring, calorie calculations, and most importantly female health cycle. With all this data at your fingertips, ACwO FwIT Play empowers women to make informed choices about their health and well-being.

Designed For Her Convenience: The Dynamic Island Notification integrates seamlessly with iPhones. For instance, users can effortlessly control their favourite songs without the need to scroll.

Designed For Her Lifestyle: With over 100+ sports modes in FwIT Play, users can accurately track their progress, helping them stay motivated and celebrate every fitness milestone.

Designed For Her Vibe: ACwO FwIT Play is designed with a sophisticated aesthetic that complements women’s style, no matter the occasion. Whether it is leading a meeting or a social event, ACwO FwIT Play only adds to one’s confidence.

Designed For Her Looks: FwIT Play smartwatches watch faces reflect a modern women’s ever-evolving style. Users can choose from a variety of customisable watch faces to match their mood, outfit, or occasion. From sporty to elegant, there’s a perfect face to complement every style.

Celebrating the launch of the FwIT Play, an ACwO spokesperson expressed views saying, “We’re thrilled to introduce FwIT Play, India’s first #DesignedForHer luxury smartwatch for women. For us, it’s more than just tech; it’s a celebration of womanhood. The FwIT Play is packed with features that help women take charge of their lives, including a discreet SOS function that can provide critical assistance in moments of need. This, along with the stylish design and fitness tracking features, empowers women to stay safe, achieve their goals, and live life to the fullest. This launch reflects our commitment to creating products that cater to the unique needs and aspirations of women.”

Uniquely positioned, ACwO FwIT Play goes beyond the existing unisex smartwatches with a one-size-fits-all approach.

The ACwO FwIT Play Smartwatch isn’t just a smartwatch; it’s a reflection of the women who are bold, fearless, and modern. The ACwO FwIT Play empowers them to feel secure, stay connected, prioritise their health, and achieve goals – all while looking fabulous.