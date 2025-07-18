Suno Launches v4.5+ With New, Unprecedented Features

Cambridge, MA — [July 18, 2025] — Suno, a leading music technology company, launches a new v4.5+ (version 4.5 plus) to unlock capabilities that were previously unimaginable, powering a new chapter of generative, studio-quality music creation. Suno continues to advance its technology as it builds first-of-their-kind professional audio production tools into its platform.

New features in v4.5+ include:

Add Vocals : Start with an instrumental track, either using a Suno instrumental or upload an unfinished song you already have, and transform it into a full song by layering in vocals on top. Try different words or change your lyrics completely.

: Start with an instrumental track, either using a Suno instrumental or upload an unfinished song you already have, and transform it into a full song by layering in vocals on top. Try different words or change your lyrics completely. Add Instrumentals : Upload a voice recording or use a vocal stem you already have to start. Add in Suno-generated instrumentals from your own prompt underneath the recording to bring your melody to life and turn your voice into a full production.

: Upload a voice recording or use a vocal stem you already have to start. Add in Suno-generated instrumentals from your own prompt underneath the recording to bring your melody to life and turn your voice into a full production. Inspire: Create a playlist of songs you like and ask Suno to understand the vibe you’re after. Click “Inspire” to create songs that feel right at home next to your favorites.

The new “Add Vocals” and “Add Instrumentals” features will continue to improve over time with more use.

“I’m really excited about this release,” says Mikey Shulman, CEO & Co-Founder, Suno. “We’re not just giving users a better model that makes better music — we’re introducing new workflows that change how music gets made. This isn’t a minor upgrade; it’s a glimpse of the future: more people making more music, with better tools, in more intuitive ways.”

Today’s news arrives on the heels of a series of updates deepening Suno’s role in advancing music production. In early June, Suno released its brand new editing interface, including an advanced song editor, stem separation and enhanced audio uploads, all features that give artists more control over their creative process.

Just two weeks ago, Suno also announced its acquisition of WavTool, the first browser-based DAW to combine professional music production features (VST plugin support, sample-accurate editing, live recording, and more) with native AI capabilities such as stem separation, AI-generated MIDI, and an in-app chatbot for real-time music editing. WavTool’s technology and its team of engineers are now helping to make Suno even more powerful for professional songwriters and producers.

Suno will continue to build and refine its tools with more expansive product updates rolling out in the coming months. The company is also making personnel moves that deepen its relationship with the music industry, including last week’s announcement of Paul Sinclair, the former General Manager of Atlantic Records, joining the company as Chief Music Officer.