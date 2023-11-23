Mumbai/23rd November 2023: Sunteck Realty, a premium luxury real estate developer, has announced the launch of Sunteck Crescent Park, a futuristic mixed-use development nestled in the pulsating heart of Kalyan. Embarking on a journey to redefine urban living in Kalyan, this latest project of Sunteck Realty promises a harmonious fusion of luxury, convenience, and cutting-edge modern design, marking a departure from the ordinary.

The epitome of architectural grandeur, Sunteck Crescent Park (Phase 1) sprawls over 7 acres with majestic towers, offering its privileged residents an awe-inspiring 360-degree panoramic vista of 80% open spaces having expansive landscapes of expansive 1.4 acres of open to sky podium, a mesmerising Infinity pool at 55 feet above ground level, and many more. Setting a new paradigm in Kalyan, this development embodies an extraordinary fusion of superior luxurious residence, well-being facilities, a retail plaza, and fine dining, promising an unparalleled living experience.

While Sunteck Crescent Park offers state-of-the-art amenities designed to cater to diverse needs and unique experiences, this magnificent project also champions sustainability with its green building features. From solar energy generation to waste recycling, this project champions energy efficiency through passive design strategies, seamlessly integrating with nature and minimizing its carbon footprint.

Sunteck Realty is fuelling the transformation of Kalyan into a premier residential haven with Sunteck Crescent Park. Speaking about the project, Kamal Khetan, Chairman and Managing Director of Sunteck Realty, said, “Sunteck Crescent Park is an opulent mixed-use development, poised to revolutionise the very essence of high-end living in Kalyan. The launch of this project serves to underscore our eminent presence in the Eastern suburbs of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).”

Total development by Sunteck Realty in Kalyan over the next 7-8 years is expected to generate a top line of around Rs 9,000 crore, which will further solidifying the company’s position in the MMR.

In the thriving urban hub of Kalyan, there is a growing demand for exceptional residential spaces, driven by strategic location advantages and upcoming infrastructure projects. Kalyan is currently in the midst of a transformative phase, characterized by a multitude of infrastructure initiatives. These encompass the development of metro rail networks, expressways, elevated road systems, and connectivity corridors. Anticipated infrastructure projects, including the metro rail, Kalyan Ring Road, Airoli-Katai Elevated Road, Mothagaon-Mantholi Bridge, Virar-Alibaug Corridor, DMIC, and the Mumbai Nagpur Expressway, are poised to significantly enhance connectivity between Kalyan-Shahad and the urban centres of Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai.

The real estate landscape in Kalyan has struck a delicate balance between the demand and supply of properties, showcasing its ability to cater to a diverse range of homebuyer needs. The recently released Anarock Report in September 2023 states that there has been a significant shift towards larger unit configurations (2 BHK and above), constituting over 40% of the launches. This upward trend in the market is further validated by the sales-to-supply ratio of around 1, resulting from the sale of approximately 27,600 units in the last six years. Notably, the residential market has experienced price appreciation since 2020, attributed to substantial infrastructure development and prominent real estate projects. With upcoming transformative developments like the Virar-Alibaug Multimodal Corridor and Western Dedicated Freight Corridor, the real estate market in Kalyan is poised for a significant boost. Investors and homebuyers are keenly eyeing Kalyan for its potential for future price appreciation and lucrative real estate opportunities.