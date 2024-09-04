4th September 2024: SuperBottoms, a leading sustainable D2C reusable cloth diaper brand launches its new campaign, ‘It Feels Right’ starring their investor and brand ambassador, Alia Bhatt. This campaign is a heartfelt celebration of the comfort, quality, and eco-friendly values that define SuperBottoms’ product line.

The “It Feels Right” campaign by SuperBottoms is crafted to celebrate the emotional and physical satisfaction that comes with choosing the best for one’s baby. At its core, the campaign highlights how high-quality cloth diapers are made of organic cotton, absorbent, economical and no chemicals present in it as compared to disposable diapers. By focusing on the innate parental instinct to offer superior comfort and safety, ‘It Feels Right’ resonates with the joy and fulfillment that arises from making thoughtful, responsible choices.

The brand’s commitment to sustainability and excellence ensures that every SuperBottoms product not only meets rigorous quality standards but also supports a greener planet. This campaign with Alia Bhatt connects with parents on an emotional level, affirming that choosing SuperBottoms is not just a decision, it’s a gratifying experience that truly feels right.

Pallavi Utagi, CEO & Co-founder, SuperBottoms, explained the thought behind the campaign, “At SuperBottoms, we understand that parenting is driven by the deep desire to provide the best for your child. Our latest campaign captures the innate satisfaction that comes from choosing products that combine unparalleled comfort with eco-friendly values. We are committed to help families make informed choices that are beneficial for their children and environmentally responsible.” Featuring in the ‘It Feels Right’ campaign, Alia Bhatt, Investor & Brand Ambassador, SuperBottoms, states, “As a mother, I’m thrilled to join SuperBottoms in their mission to build a sustainable future for our children. Their commitment to creating eco-friendly diapers that don’t compromise on safety or comfort empowers us as parents to make meaningful choices. I’m excited to be part of this positive change for our kids and the planet.”

The brand has over 500 retail stores across India, making its products accessible to parents nationwide. Additionally, the brand has its own website, www.superbottoms.com, and is also available on major e-commerce platforms, including FirstCry, Blinkit, Zepto, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, JioMart, Ajio, and many more, making it convenient for parents to find and purchase their favorite products.

In addition to their renowned cloth diapers, SuperBottoms has expanded its offerings to include bumwear products that prioritizes both the safety of the baby and zero compromise on the planet. The brand’s success story is a testament to the growing demand for sustainable alternatives and the impact of community-driven business models.

Campaign details:

SuperBottoms new brand campaign comprises a total of 3 ads featuring Alia Bhatt. This campaign has been conceptualized by Leo Burnett. To kickstart the campaign, it has been launched across multiple digital platforms.