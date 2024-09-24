Superbrands 2024 Honours Thirty-Four of UAE’s Leading Brands at Prestigious Annual Tribute Event

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – September 24, 2024: Superbrands, the independent authority and arbiter of branding, successfully hosted its 20th Annual Superbrands Tribute Event, honouring 34 of the UAE’s most distinguished brands. The prestigious event took place at the DoubleTree by Hilton, and celebrated the remarkable achievements of these influential brands, recognizing their significant contributions to the market and their continued commitment to excellence in branding.

Winners of Superbrands 2024

The 2024 Superbrands awards testify to each brand’s remarkable quality, innovation, and credibility. Being awarded the Superbrands status is a prestigious recognition, symbolizing a brand’s leadership and reputation across industries. This year, a select group of brands joined the exclusive Superbrands club, further establishing their dominance in the UAE’s competitive landscape.

Mike English - Director of Superbrands, Middle-East

“This event is not just to celebrate the brands themselves but also to celebrate the people – the leaders, the teams and the communities who are the heart and soul of every brand.” said Mike English, said Mike English, Director of Superbrands Middle East.

The tribute event was attended by industry leaders, influencers, and visionaries, offering a unique platform for networking and knowledge sharing while applauding the outstanding achievements of the honoured brands.

The rigorous selection process involved an evaluation by the UAE Brand Council and online voting by over 2,000 senior managers and marketing professionals. Brands were assessed on criteria such as market presence, customer perception, innovation, and overall impact in their respective sectors.

The 34 brands honoured with Superbrands status for 2024 include:

  1. A & A ASSOCIATE LLC
  2. AJMS GLOBAL
  3. ALDO
  4. AL ROSTAMANI GROUP
  5. ALPEN CAPITAL
  6. APPAREL GROUP
  7. ASTER DM HEALTHCARE
  8. AXIOM GLOBAL
  9. BENZOL LUBRICANTS
  10. BINSINA PHARMACY
  11. CALVIN KLEIN
  12. DR JOY
  13. DUBAI DUTY FREE
  14. DUNE
  15. GENERAL/TAQEEF
  16. HAYATNA FRESH
  17. JAWHARA JEWELLERY
  18. KRESTON MENON
  19. LA MARQUISE FINE JEWELLERY
  20. LEVIS
  21. MCI
  22. Nando’s
  23. NIKAI
  24. NMC HEALTHCARE
  25. NUTRIDOR
  26. Rafmoh Group
  27. R&B
  28. REEM HOSPITAL
  29. SACOOR BROTHERS
  30. SAUDI GERMAN HEALTHCARE
  31. SKECHERS
  32. STEVE MADDEN
  33. TIM HORTONS
  34. TOMMY HILFIGER

The UAE Superbrands Council, responsible for the rigorous evaluation process, consists of prominent figures including:

  • Mike English, Director, Superbrands Middle East & North Africa
  • Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman & CEO, Dubai Duty Free (retired)
  • HE Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director, Hamriyah Free Zone Authority
  • John Brash, Founder & CEO, Brash Brands
  • Paras Shahdadpuri, Chairman, NIKAI Group of Companies
  • Raju Menon, Chairman & Managing Partner, Kreston Menon
  • Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO & Director, Apparel Group
  • John Deykin, Branding Expert
  • Alisha Moopen, Deputy Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare
  • Niranjan Gidwani, Consultant Director, TIE Dubai
  • Dr. Raza Siddiqui, Executive Director, RAK Hospital
  • Waseem Al Halabi, Board Member, Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry
  • Rohit Walia, Executive Chairman & CEO, Alpen Capital ME Limited
  • George Kunnappally, Managing Director, Nando’s
