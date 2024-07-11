Superior Grocers Opens Second Store Grand Opening in Victorville, CA

Santa Fe Springs, CA, July 11, 2024 — Superior Grocers, a leading name in the grocery industry, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its second store in Victorville, California. The new store, which officially opened its doors on July 3, 2024, marks another significant step in Superior Grocers’ expansion and ongoing commitment to serving the community.

A Warm Welcome from the Community:

The grand opening was met with enthusiastic support from the Victorville community. Local residents lined up around the building, eager to experience the superior shopping experience that Superior Grocers is renowned for. The overwhelming response underscores the strong community ties and the trust that Superior Grocers has built over the years.

Expanding Our Reach:

The new store in Victorville offers a wide range of departments to cater to the diverse needs of the community. Highlights of the store include:

· Fresh Produce Section: A vibrant assortment of locally sourced and fresh produce ensures quality and freshness for all customers.

· SR Superior Ranch Meats: Offering premium cuts of meat, ensuring the highest quality for every meal.

· Bakery: Indulge in freshly baked bread, pastries, and desserts crafted with care by skilled bakers.

· Tamales: Made with 100% fresh stone-ground nixtamal, these tamales bring authentic flavor to every bite.

· Prepared Foods: Enjoy a variety of freshly prepared meals and dishes, providing convenient options for every occasion.

· Grocery Aisles: Stocked with an extensive range of pantry staples, international products, and specialty items to meet every household’s needs.

· Tortilleria: Experience the tradition of handcrafted tortillas, adding a touch of authenticity to every meal.

· Boba: Satisfy your cravings with refreshing boba drinks, available in a variety of flavors.

· Healthy Snacks: Fresh cut fruits including freshly made Bionicos and Mangoneadas provide delicious and healthy options.

Community Engagement:

Superior Grocers remains deeply committed to supporting the communities it serves. As part of the grand opening celebrations, the company made generous donations to local organizations, reinforcing its dedication to making a positive impact. During the event, Superior Grocers presented $2,000 checks to the following organizations:

– Victorville Youth Soccer League

– AYSO – Victorville

– Victorville American Little League

These contributions highlight Superior Grocers’ commitment to supporting youth programs and fostering community development.

“We are excited to open our second store in Victorville and continue our mission of providing exceptional service and quality products to the community,” said Richard Wardwell, President and CEO of Superior Grocers. “The warm welcome and enthusiasm from the residents of Victorville motivate us to strive for excellence every day. We look forward to building lasting relationships and becoming an integral part of the Victorville community.”

Superior Grocers invites all residents of Victorville to visit the new store, explore its diverse offerings, and experience the superior quality and service that have made Superior Grocers a trusted name in the grocery industry.