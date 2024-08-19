Superior Seating Announces the Opening of a Cutting-Edge Restaurant Furniture Manufacturing Facility in North Carolina

Lincolnton, NC, August 19, 2024 –Superior Seating, a leader in the commercial furniture industry, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its cutting-edge manufacturing facility in Lincolnton, North Carolina. This new facility will revolutionize the production of banquet chairs, restaurant seating, and outdoor furniture, further cementing Superior Seating’s commitment to quality, innovation, and rapid delivery.

Located at 350 N Generals Blvd, the facility is equipped with advanced technology, including CNC routing, precision bending, welding, and powder coating. These capabilities significantly reduce production time, ensuring that clients receive their orders faster without compromising on quality. Superior Seating already produces over 20 modern and sophisticated designs of banquet chairs, with plans to expand this line further, offering even more customizable options to meet the diverse needs of the hospitality industry.

Edward Rakovsky, President of Superior Seating, expressed his enthusiasm: “We’re excited to bring this facility to Lincolnton. Our advanced manufacturing capabilities not only streamline production but also make us more independent of import and logistics challenges. This expansion reflects our commitment to innovation, quality, and supporting the local economy.”

The Lincolnton facility is set to create numerous skilled manufacturing jobs, contributing to local economic growth. It will serve as the central hub for producing a wide range of products, including banquet chairs, restaurant chairs, barstools, and outdoor furniture, all known for their durability, comfort, and cutting-edge design.