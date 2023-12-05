Mumbai, 05th December, 2023: Surya Hospitals, Santacruz, brought smiles to over 250 children aged 11 months to 14 years with an special walkathon on December 3, 2023. Timed with World Premature Day and International Day of Persons with Disabilities, this event not only showed the hospital’s strong commitment to including everyone but also celebrated the bravery and strength of every child.

Fifteen children with hearing impairments joined the fun, emphasizing the importance of giving all kids the same chances. Surya Hospital took a touching moment to honor the achievements of Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) graduates, cheering for their courage and the excellent care they received.

Starting at 7:30 am from Surya Hospitals, the walkathon followed a scenic route through Link Road, S V Road, and ended back at the hospital. Dr. Bhupendra Avasthi, Managing Director, Surya Hospitals kicked off the event, setting the stage for a day full of joy, friendship, and physical activity.

Speaking about the participants, Dr. Bhuvan D., Facility Director, Surya Hospital, stressed the importance of embracing differences and being inclusive in every part of life. “Our commitment to including everyone goes beyond medical care. Every child, no matter their abilities, deserves a chance to grow and succeed,” he shared.

Dr. Nandkishor Kabra, NICU Director, shared insights into the challenges faced by premature infants and praised the NICU team’s hard work. “Premature births bring unique challenges, and our NICU team works hard to give these infants the best care. Today, we celebrate not just their survival but their growth and development,” noted Dr. Kabra.

Dr. Bhupendra Avasthi, Managing Director, Surya Hospitals, urged families to prioritize outdoor play for children. “Put away screens and play,” he said, emphasizing the hospital’s approach to overall child health.

Highlighting the youngest participant, 11-month-old Darshik, the walkathon showcased the hospital’s dedication to promoting physical activity for kids of all ages and abilities.

Surya Hospitals is unwavering in its commitment to creating a healthier and more inclusive society, offering comprehensive care for children from all walks of life.