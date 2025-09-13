Suzuki AVENIS Teams Up with Naruto Shippuden in Exciting Anime-Inspired Collaboration

Anime meets Mobility: Suzuki Motorcycle India announces collaboration with Japanese Anime Star NARUTO SHIPPUDEN for Suzuki AVENIS

New Delhi, 13 September 2025: Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL), the two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, today announced an exciting collaboration with NARUTO SHIPPUDEN, the legendary Japanese anime and manga character, for its bold and sporty scooter, the Suzuki AVENIS, at the ‘Mela! Mela! Anime Japan!!’ festival in New Delhi. This first-of-its-kind association by SMIPL brings together the spirited world of anime and stylish persona of the Suzuki AVENIS, creating a unique blend of mobility and anime culture.

Anime has rapidly gained popularity among India’s youth, symbolising creativity, individuality, and self-expression. Recognising this connection, SMIPL brings one of the most loved anime characters — NARUTO SHIPPUDEN — closer to its young customers through the AVENIS.

The Suzuki AVENIS is known for its sporty design, agility, and youthful appeal. Naruto’s never-give-up spirit and boundless energy mirror these same qualities, making the collaboration a natural fit. Together, they reflect a fresh and distinctive identity that resonates with riders who seek both style and performance.

To mark the beginning of this collaboration, SMIPL is showcasing the AVENIS x NARUTO SHIPPUDEN association at the ‘Mela! Mela! Anime Japan!!’ festival, being held on 13–14 September 2025 in New Delhi. The two-day event which celebrates Japanese culture by bringing together anime, food, products and experiences, serves as the perfect launchpad to engage directly with anime fans and young two-wheeler enthusiasts.

Speaking on the announcement, Mr. Deepak Mutreja, Vice-President, Sales & Marketing, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd., said, “The AVENIS is a scooter designed for young riders who seek style and performance in everything they choose. This collaboration adds an extra layer of excitement, making the scooter experience more engaging and relatable. It also introduces a special AVENIS x NARUTO SHIPPUDEN theme, featured across activations and merchandise, giving fans an opportunity to experience their favourite anime universe in a completely new way.”

Suzuki AVENIS

The Suzuki Avenis is powered by a 124.3cc, all aluminium, 4-stroke, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with Suzuki Eco Performance (SEP) technology, delivering a fine balance of power and fuel efficiency. Its sporty appeal comes through sharp LED headlamps, LED tail lamps, edgy graphics, split grab rails, and a fully digital instrument console. Practical features like a front box with USB socket, external fuel cap, long step seat, and 21.8L under-seat storage add to everyday convenience, while telescopic front suspension, Combined Brake System, 12-inch front tyre, and a side-stand interlock ensure comfort.

The scooter is available in three variants which includes Standard Edition and Ride Connect Edition in four colour options – the Metallic Matte Platinum Silver No. 2 / Glass Sparkle Black, Glossy Sparkle Black / Pearl Glacier White, Glossy Sparkle Black / Pearl Mira Red, and Glossy Sparkle Black. The third variant known as the Special Edition is available in Metallic Mat Black No. 2 / Metallic Mat Titanium Silver.

Customers can also benefit from easy finance schemes with interest rates starting as low as 7.99%*, loan options of up to 100%*, and no hypothecation*.