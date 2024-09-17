‘Swaasth’ Shahi Exports, Indian Stroke Foundation, and CCSE Transform Healthcare in Faridabad, Noida, and Ghaziabad

September 17, 2024,Delhi, India : It is imperative that each and every citizen, irrespective of their economic background and capabilities, has access to healthcare services and facilities. Considering the gravity of the situation, Shahi Exports Pvt. Ltd. has joined hands with the Centre for CSR and Sustainability Excellence (CCSE), the not-for-profit arm of Delhi-based CSR Consulting Firm, Innovative Project Management Services Pvt Ltd (Fiinovation), and the Indian Stroke and Paralysis Foundation, for the implementation of its CSR project, ‘Swaasth: Holistic Health Care Supportive Programs.’ The project aims to reduce the existing healthcare accessibility issues by providing primary healthcare services to marginalised communities in the targeted regions of Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Noida.

CCSE, the division of Innovative Project Management Services Pvt Ltd (CSR Consulting Firm) explains that the project is categorically formulated and designed to cater to the healthcare needs of the underprivileged and marginalised section of the community. The project aims to bridge the primary healthcare accessibility gap for those who are often disregarded or have restricted access to healthcare. This involves women, elderly and children, for often these groups challenges when it comes to access to healthcare.

The project employs a mobile medical unit to facilitate access to healthcare and overcome last-mile healthcare challenges. The mobile medical unit is set to cover and serve 15 wards in 9 villages in Faridabad, and also vital population pockets in neighbouring Ghaziabad and Noida. Mobile medical units effectively bring the medical services directly to the people who need it. It reduces the accessibility gap by bringing the healthcare practitioners and caregivers closer to the targeted community.

The Indian Stroke and Paralysis Foundation (ISPF), is a non-profit NGO dedicated to reducing the impact of stroke and paralysis through treatment, counselling, and support. The organisation aims to enhance the quality of life for affected individuals in India, where stroke is a leading cause of disability and death. Indian Stroke and Paralysis Foundation will be responsible for the implementation, execution and management of the project on ground. ISPF will work in close coordination with CCSE, the not-for-profit division of Fiinovation, charged with the responsibility of ensuring that all the planned activities as per the project’s scope, are completed as per the stipulated timeline while maintaining the quality standards.

Dr Soumitro Chakraborty, Chairman, CCSE, elaborated that, “Mobile medical units enhance accessibility and convenience for individuals. The project targets regions with high needs, and also ensures that benefits of improved healthcare access are felt where it is needed the most. The project targets to serve approximately 8800 residents across the targeted regions of Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Noida.”

The project envisages raising health awareness by actively engaging with and reaching out to the community through regular health camps. Distribution of educational material related to health is an integral part of the project design. The dissemination of information on preventive healthcare, and importance of routine health check-ups, will help people make informed health choices and decisions. By laying emphasis on preventive healthcare, Shahi Exports, ISPF and CCSE, hope to reduce the occurrence of locally common diseases. Project Swaasth, demonstrates not only commitment towards enhancing and providing everyone equal access to healthcare, but also sets an effective example of how collaborative efforts of the public and private sector can bring about meaningful and positive change.