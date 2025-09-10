SWELECT Energy Systems Appoints Dr. Arulkumar Shanmugasundaram as CEO & Managing Director

Mumbai, 10th September 2025: SWELECT Energy Systems Ltd., a pioneer in renewable energy solutions, today announced the appointment of Dr. Arulkumar Shanmugasundaram as its new Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director. This leadership transition marks a pivotal moment in SWELECT’s growth journey.

Dr. Arulkumar Shanmugasundaram

After decades of exemplary leadership, Mr. R. Chellappan will assume the role of Vice Chairman, continuing to provide strategic guidance and ensuring that SWELECT’s core values, integrity, and culture remain at the heart of its mission.

Dr. Arul brings over 30 years of global experience spanning technology, manufacturing, and renewable energy. Most recently, he served as Executive Director (Operations) at Ayana Renewable Power, where he spearheaded business development, engineering, technology, IT, and asset management. Under his leadership, Ayana built a portfolio of 5 GW, including over 2.5 GW of operating assets, before its acquisition in a $2.3 billion (USD) deal by NTPC Green and ONGC Green.

Prior to this, Dr. Arul spent seven years as Chief Operating Officer at Tata Power Solar Systems, where he led the company’s transformation into a leading EPC solutions provider across utility scale, rooftop and pump-based solar projects. His career began at Applied Materials in Silicon Valley, where over 15 years, he contributed to semiconductor equipment development and helped establish a thin-film a-Si production line in India. An alumnus of IIT Madras, Dr. Arul earned his Master’s and Ph.D. from Cornell University, USA. His combination of academic excellence and extensive industry expertise uniquely positions him to lead SWELECT into its next phase of growth.

Welcoming the new leadership, Mr. R. Chellappan, said: “We are delighted to welcome Dr. Arul to SWELECT. His global experience, proven leadership, and passion for renewable energy will be invaluable as we strengthen SWELECT into a powerhouse across Solar Manufacturing, EPC and IPP. This reflects our commitment to continuity with progress, anchoring our legacy while embracing the future of clean energy.” Accepting his new role, Dr. Arul, said: “It is a privilege and a huge responsibility to be the custodian of the legacy Mr. Chellappan has built. SWELECT has a strong financial base, high quality assets, and deep customer trust. With a proven market leadership for two decades in UPS under Numeric brand, SWELECT is fully geared to provide the reliable BESS systems the renewable energy industry needs. I look forward to driving profitable business growth while addressing the interests of all stakeholders—customers, employees, and investors.”

With Dr. Arul’s leadership and Mr. Chellappan’s continued guidance, SWELECT is poised to accelerate innovation, scale operations and expand its leadership across the renewable energy value chain.

As part of its strategic roadmap for 2027, SWELECT aims to achieve: