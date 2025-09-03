Swiggy expands “Campus Streaks” – A new initiative that provides a Fun Way for College Students to Order and Win Together

Bangalore, September 03, 2025: Swiggy , India’s pioneering on-demand convenience platform, has announced the expansion of Campus Streaks, an innovative campaign aimed at tapping into the strong student community culture existing in colleges. After a successful pilot, the initiative has now been scaled to 4,800+ campuses in 310 cities of which 2,800 colleges are in non-metros such as Bhopal, Patiala, Vellore, and Mangalore which are fast catching up on food ordering trends.

Campus Streaks is designed for collaboration with speed. Twice a week every campus that participates in Campus Streaks is given a 24-hour food order target. When the students collectively meet the target, everyone who ordered on that day wins up to INR 75 in swiggy cash which they can use on their next order. It is like a food challenge where the entire campus plays together—and wins together.

Talking about the same, Mr. Deepak Maloo, Vice President – Food Strategy, Customer Experience & New Initiatives, Swiggy, explained “We’ve seen an incredible level of organic engagement with students actively referring Campus Streaks within their social networks at colleges and hostels. This is testimony to the power of peer influence: one student’s decision to order often becomes a catalyst for the entire group.”

Swiggy shared some key highlights from Campus Streaks program:

Campuses with the biggest spikes in food orders on Streak days

Osmania Medical College (Hyderabad), Nirma University (Ahmedabad), AIIMS (Raebareli), IIITM (Gwalior) and IIFT (Kolkata)

Students at IIM Ahmedabad, SPJIMR & Bhavans College Mumbai, NIT Warangal, NIT Jamshedpur, Geetanjali University Udaipur, Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology Patiala

IIT Bombay, IIT BHU Varanasi, KIIT University Bhubaneswar, AIIMS New Delhi and BITS Pilani Goa

Campus Streaks’ referral option ensures that students can seamlessly bring friends onboard, amplifying participation and boosting their chances of achieving streak targets. Elaborating further, Mr. Maloo shared, “The campaign is being perceived as a community challenge which is a ‘value-for-money hack,’ and that insight is fueling a very strong, authentic word-of-mouth effect.”