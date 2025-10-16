Swiggy Lights up Diwali with ‘Light a Diya’ Campaign — An interactive, tech-enabled celebration

Bengaluru, October 16, 2025: To add to the festivities, Swiggy launched the first-of-its-kind ‘Light a Diya’ campaign this Diwali. The campaign has been built around an innovative, in-app experience that has been designed with the objective of enabling its users to celebrate Diwali together with their loved ones. Centered around emotional connection, joy and creating memories, this campaign transforms the timeless Diwali ritual of lighting diyas into a shared digital celebration. The response to this campaign has been overwhelming, with one million diyas lit within five hours of the feature going live.

Beyond discounts and offers, Swiggy’s Diwali campaign touches upon one of the key elements of festivities- celebrating with the near and dear ones and spreading happiness around us. With the unique Light a Diya campaign, users can connect with their friends and family in a fun, interactive way on the app, and not just send a Diwali wish. This year, Swiggy enables its users to light a virtual Diya and share it with their loved ones – either by tapping phones to send it directly (product innovation), or via WhatsApp. Whether it’s family across cities, college friends scattered across campuses, or colleagues connecting virtually, the in-app experience transforms screens into spaces of shared joy.

Swiggy has also launched a digital film for its Light a Diya campaign. Inspired by the lively, loveable chaos of the Indian Diwali gatherings, this film features popular internet creators such as Shiva Darshini, Sahida Ansari, Reyansh College, Shadab, Shubham Kochale, Famous Ram, and Sanjay Kumar. In a playful moment of creativity, Sanjay shouts, “Diwali machine activate!”—and as phones light up with diyas and dings of cashback, the film captures the campaign’s central message of celebrating the spirit of Diwali, together. Sanjay then collects all the phones in the room, shows the app activation and all the diyas light up and everyone’s phones ding with money they’ve received.

The film can be viewed here: DIY Diyas and Swiggy’s Memeverse – Diwali Party Ideas

Commenting on the campaign, Anuj Gupta, Vice President- Growth, Food Delivery, Swiggy said, “At Swiggy, we always aim to blend product innovation with emotional resonance. The ‘Light a Diya’ campaign does exactly that. By turning the symbolic act of lighting a Diya into a shareable digital experience, we’re making it easy and fun for our users to feel more connected to their friends and family this Diwali.”

To make the experience of Light a Diya even more rewarding, every time a Diya is shared, both the sender and receiver earn INR 5 in Swiggy cashback—redeemable on Swiggy Food orders—up to a total of INR 75 free cash during the campaign period.