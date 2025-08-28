Swiggy’s Food on Train Expands to 115plus Stations: Demonstrates strong confidence on ‘Order for Others’ Trends This Festive Season

August 28th, 2025: Swiggy Limited, India’s leading on-demand convenience platform, announced that its Food on Train service has expanded to more than 115 stations across 28 states. In addition to this, Swiggy is also curating regional festive favourites that bring the taste of home onto the tracks. Passengers can now enjoy Malvani fish curry on the Konkan line, Kerala Sadya in Kochi, Mangalorean gravies, Goan rice plates, vibrant Gujarati thalis, and rich Rajasthani delicacies – all delivered piping hot to their seats. These meals not only elevate the travel experience but also turn train journeys into moving food trails across India.

In line with its endeavour to expand across the country, Swiggy has launched the ‘Food on Train’ service at 15 new stations. These additions further strengthen Swiggy’s network across railway stations and bring Food on Train to more travellers – families, students and tourists, across India’s busiest routes while also covering key cultural and tourist hubs. The new stations include Madgaon, Mangalore, Ernakulam, Tirupati, Kurnool, Rajahmundry, Ahmednagar, Habibganj, Nagda, Palanpur, Chhapra, Sawai Madhopur, Jodhpur, and Jalandhar.

Alongside expansion, Swiggy is witnessing a heartwarming trend of people sending meals to travelers as a ‘token of care and love’. “Order for Others” accounted for nearly 14 percent of Food on Train orders, with lunch emerging as the most popular slot. Familiar, homestyle meals like vegetarian thalis, rice bowls, fruit plates, and sandwiches dominate these orders, reflecting how family and friends prefer comfort food when caring from afar. Cities such as Vijayawada, Salem, Warangal, Nagpur, Thrissur, and Nellore account for one-fifth of such requests, showing that this ritual resonates strongly beyond metros.

For millions of passengers who spend hours on long-distance trains every day, meal options have historically been limited to pantry cars or station stalls. Swiggy’s Food on Train changes this by pairing local flavors with smart PNR-based delivery logistics, ensuring fresh and hygienic meals reach passengers directly at their seat, even if trains stop for just two minutes. The service runs from 6:00 am to 11:00 pm daily, spanning college hubs, temple towns, and tourist destinations.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Deepak Maloo, VP – Food Strategy, Customer Experience & New Initiatives at Swiggy, said, “Food has been an important part of the overall train travel experience and Swiggy is committed to make this a memorable one. Passengers no longer have to rely only on pantry cars or hurried snack runs at stations for their meals on trains. With Food on Train, Swiggy brings fresh, quality meals right to their seats, whether it’s a scenic halt in Madgaon or a quick stop in Jodhpur. And with our ‘Order for Others’ trend, we are seeing how food is becoming a way for families and friends to share love during journeys, especially as the festive season sets in.”

Ordering food on train via the Swiggy app is simple: users can open the Swiggy app, search for “Train,” enter their PNR, and browse menus from trusted partner restaurants along their route. Swiggy takes care of the rest, ensuring the meal is waiting for the passenger, not the other way around.