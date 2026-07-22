Swiggy’s Summer Trends 2026: How India Beat the Heat with Mangoes, Coconut Coolers, and Iced Coffee

July 22: As temperatures soared this summer, refreshing flavours and beverages ruled the carts, according to Swiggy’s Summer Trends 2026. Analyzing the consumers’ food ordering behaviour between 15 April 2026 and 16 June 2026, Swiggy, India’s pioneering on-demand convenience platform, observed that the demand for desserts grew 19.2% YoY, with emerging cities like Amaravati (63% growth YoY) and Thanjavur (44.1% YoY) leading the way. Also, the demand for cold beverages increased 20.7% YoY.

King of the season: Mango

The ‘king of fruits’ was no doubt the ‘king of the season’ also. Mango-mania gripped the country with demand for mango-flavored treats such as desserts and ice creams growing 19.3% YoY. On average, Swiggy delivered 1547 Mango Lassis everyday during this period, making it one of the most ordered mango beverages.The platform also observed Pune’s Mango Mastani trending in Nashik, Mysuru, Mangaluru during the period.Also, Mango Tart topped the charts in baked desserts.

In a true display of mango-mania, a Swiggy customer in Bhopal placed a single order for 120 pieces of Mango Cake! Meanwhile, a customer in Mumbai spent INR 16,644 on an order of 38 units of Mango Gateau!

Chocolate and Coconut were amongst the top ice cream flavour

While mango ruled the charts, coconut flavour was also one of the season’s most sought-after coolant.

Coconut flavored ice cream was a national favourite, with demand growing 13.4% YoY during the two-month period. The demand for coconut ice cream was concentrated in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad amongst the metros, while Surat, Raipur, and Vadodara led the emerging markets.

There were also customers who placed big orders of coconut ice creams. A customer in Central Goa ordered 60 units of tender coconut ice cream in a single order, while a consumer in Hyderabad spent INR 17,780 on an exclusive order of the same.

Coffee and Mocha cold beverages for the win

To beat the heat, consumers turned to cold beverages. While Mango, Orange, Lime, Watermelon, Strawberry, and Pineapple featured in the top ten favorites, it was Coffee and Mocha that stole the show. Demand for coffee and mocha-based drinks increased 38.4% YoY with orders peaking between 4:00 PM and 9:00 PM.

Caffeine recorded 2.5x faster growth than the overall cold beverage category. Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru lead the demand. Also, 4-9 PM was the peak ordering window.

Healthy Eating continued to be the focus

Swiggy also observed a strong demand for healthy and conscious options with a 84% YoY growth in demand for High-Protein food and 105% growth in demand for low calorie food, while demand for Zero/Sugar-Free foods increased close to 30% YoY.