Hyderabad, India, 8th May 2024 – Synchrony is pleased to announce the appointment of Rachana Bahadur as SVP, Country Head – India. With an impressive career spanning over 30 years in the financial services and banking industry, Rachana brings a wealth of experience and leadership to her new role at Synchrony.

Rachana Bahadur has held significant positions at some of the world’s leading financial institutions, including Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase, and Morgan Stanley. Rachana’s focus has encompassed areas such as product and risk management, controllership and operations functions as well as spearheading several large-scale technology renovations. She has spent the last 18 years in various senior global leadership positions cutting across diverse geographies in the US, Asia and Europe.

Before joining Synchrony, she was Managing Director at Goldman Sachs, where she co-led pan-India operations and led the India Asset and Wealth Management Division.

At Synchrony, Rachana will be responsible for leading and managing all of Synchrony’s India presence. She is tasked with developing and implementing a strategic plan to transform Synchrony India by enhancing process excellence, ownership, driving thoughtful transformation as well as nurturing a collaborative culture. Her appointment reflects Synchrony’s commitment to excellence and innovation in global financial services.

Rachana is a staunch advocate for inclusion and diversity, a value that aligns with Synchrony’s mission to create a supportive and diverse workplace. She holds a BBA from Baruch College, New York, and is a Certified Public Accountant.