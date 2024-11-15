‘Taare Zameen Par’, a painting competition for differently-abled and physically challenged children held, 500 participated

Hyderabad, November 15, 2024: Celebrating Children’s Day with festivity and colours, Area 9 of Round Table India, an Indian arm of an international organisation spread all over the world, organised ‘Taare Zameen Par’, a unique painting competition for differently abled and physically challenged children here in the city at NIEPID, Manovikas Nagar, Bowenpally, Secunderabad. 500 kids participated. The children revelled in colours and were royally treated with food and gift Hampers, besides prizes.

According to Tabler Kowshik Yakkala, Area Vice Chair, The competition was simultaneously organized by Round Table India, across 130 cities and more than 10,000 special children participated. In Telugu states, it was organized simultaneously in Vishakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Secunderabad and nearly 1200 kids participated.

The Participating kids were given three topics—My Favourite Cartoon, Super Heros and Go Green. They were given one hour to paint. They completed the painting with one assistant and proved that if given a chance they could be good artists. They were also entertained.

The Painting competition saw the participation of 500 kids from different schools such as NIEPID, Swayam Krushi Special School, Sweekaar Upkaar, Spoorthi Special School, Helping Hands, Shri Guru Sankalpam, Radha Institute Child Guidance Center and Prerana Foundation

The winners of the competition were given away gift hampers consisting of bags, water bottles, and tiffin boxes besides prizes.