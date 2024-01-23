Taavi’s Bagru art campaign is an ode to Indian artisans enriching the contemporary fashion landscape

Bengaluru, 23 January, 2024: Taavi, the multi-cultural fashion and lifestyle brand, was launched in 2019 with a vision to make traditional Indian textile crafts accessible and more relevant to the evolving needs of the consumers by giving them a modern avatar. Through its latest digital film which delves into the intricacies of the traditional Bagru art form, Taavi lays the much-required emphasis on the efforts by artisans to preserve India’s rich culture and heritage.

Empowering more than 10,000 Indian artisans from different states, Taavi’s collection of over 2400 styles available on Myntra range from unique textiles to traditional crafts of Indian heritage. Integral to the fashion industry, the world-distinguished artisan community’s efforts to take their legacy forward is widely loved and supported. Myntra is proud to be a part of the journey that is enabling the growth and sustenance of this community while witnessing fashion-lovers embrace their work.

Hailing from Rajasthan, the Bagru art form encapsulates centuries of artistic traditions and is known for its intricate handblock printing. Artisans in Bagru breathe life into textiles with intricate geometric patterns, with colours like black, red, grey, brown, and indigo derived from natural dyeing agents. This art form reflects the cultural richness and artistic finesse of the region, and through Myntra, Taavi enables customers to embrace the crisp materials and unique designs associated with this historic craft.

The film unfolds with the narration of the Bagru artisan whose artwork is available on Myntra via Taavi, delving into the meticulous process behind the creation of each Bagru art fabric. The film, produced in-house by Taavi, is an ode to the centuries-old art form and expected to reach ~4 million people through Myntra’s social media channels.