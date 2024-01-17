TABPS Pets Private Limited has secured a noteworthy funding of Rs 6.5 Crores

TABPS Pets Private Limited, a leading pet food company based out of Coimbatore, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its seed round, raising an impressive Rs 6.5 crores in funding. The round saw significant interest from investors, including renowned cricketers Hemang Badhani and K.S Bharath.

TABPS Pets has established itself as a prominent player in the pet food industry, focusing on the manufacturing of pet treats and grooming products infused with the goodness of Ayurveda. The company’s commitment to quality and innovation has garnered attention, reflected in its successful fundraising. The funds raised will be utilized to enhance production capabilities, expand distribution networks, and invest in research and development to bring new and innovative products to pet owners.