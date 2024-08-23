Taiwan Excellence: Powering India’s Automation

Mumbai, August 23: Taiwan Excellence again captured significant attention at the Automation Expo 2024, held from August 21st to 24th at the Bombay Exhibition Center in Mumbai. This year’s pavilion showcased the latest advancements in factory automation from 17 leading Taiwanese brands in the field of Machinery, Automation, Equipment & Components, Industrial PC, and IOT devices.

The event featured a dedicated product launch session, “Together for Automation Excellence,” where top brands including Advantech, HIWIN, Jumbo Laser, Mean Well, and Planet, unveiled their most innovative solutions. Highlights were Modular TPC Series, eco-friendly solutions, robotic automation advancements, and cutting-edge power supplies. Experts from these companies engaged with attendees, providing insights into how smart automation can revolutionize manufacturing processes and build smart factories.

Taiwan’s commitment to digital and sustainable manufacturing took center stage. Homer Chang, Director General of the Taiwan Economic and Cultural Centre, emphasized Taiwan’s role in addressing India’s automation challenges. “Taiwanese automation and machinery solutions offer a perfect blend of digitization, customization, and affordability,” Chang said. “By integrating AI, robotic vision, and IoT, our companies are driving intelligent and efficient manufacturing. We are confident that Taiwan can be a strategic partner for India’s industrial transformation.”

The strong economic ties between Taiwan and India were highlighted by the substantial growth in Taiwan’s exports to India. Taiwan’s exports to India surged with a remarkable double-digit growth of 28.1% from January to May 2024. For the same period, chip exports alone surged by 49.4%, accounting for over 36% of Taiwan’s total exports to India. This reflects the growing reliance on Taiwan for advanced technologies.

The Taiwan Excellence Pavilion this year showcased products from the top Taiwanese brands, including AAEON, Advantech, APLEX, C&T, Hiwin, ICP DAS, KANFON, KSS, Main Drive, Mean Well, PLANET, Syntec (Leantec, Jumbo Laser), Techman Robot, Toyo Robot, Unitec, and Winmate. Taiwan demonstrated its dedication to innovation and collaboration with India’s thriving manufacturing sector. As India solidifies its position as a global manufacturing hub, the partnership between Taiwan and India promises to drive mutual growth and development.