Taiwan Semiconductor Research Institute Partners with IQM to Advance Quantum Computing Research

November 26, 2024,Taipei, Taiwan : The Taiwan Semiconductor Research Institute (TSRI) under the National Applied Research Laboratories today announces the procurement of its first full-stack quantum computer from IQM Quantum Computers (IQM), a global leader in designing, building, and selling superconducting quantum computers. The delivery and installation of the system at TSRI’s premises will take place in the second quarter of 2025.

Both TSRI and IQM aim to accelerate quantum computing development in Taiwan, and the acquisition of IQM Spark, a 5-qubit quantum computer with high fidelity, will help TSRI utilize the system for educational and research purposes.

With significant strides in Taiwan’s efforts in advancing low-temperature Complementary Metal-Oxide Semiconductor (CMOS) and quantum computing technologies, TSRI will also leverage IQM’s technical expertise for hardware integration and research efforts. Such CMOS solutions can enable large-scale quantum processors, which are needed for error correction.

This strategic collaboration will emphasize the importance of IQM’s international partnerships with Taiwan’s national quantum research teams in fostering groundbreaking technological advancements.

“The acquisition of our first full-stack superconducting quantum computer marks a key step for Taiwan in the global quantum computing race. It aims to assist Taiwan in making progress in quantum computing technology and to demonstrate how Taiwan can leverage its leading position in semiconductor industry to enter this emerging field. The collaboration will strengthen the link between academia and industry, laying a solid foundation for cultivating domestic quantum computing talents,” said Prof. Tuo-Hung Hou, Director General of TSRI.

“IQM’s mission has been from the ground up to support local quantum ecosystem buildup. Our very first quantum computer shipment into Taiwan also signifies our commitment to this goal,” said Dr. Mikko Välimäki, Co-CEO at IQM Quantum Computers. “Taiwan is the recognized world leader in semiconductor technology with a thriving industry and TSRI‘s purchase will set the stage for its technology ecosystem to jump start into quantum.”