Taiwan Shines at ITB INDIA 2024

Mumbai, India September 26, 2024: Taiwan Tourism Administration (TTA) showcased Taiwan’s potential for Incentives at ITB INDIA 2024, under the theme “Explore Taiwan, Explore New Asia.” This participation marks a significant step in strengthening tourism ties between Taiwan and India. Indian outbound numbers have increased to 92% of pre-pandemic levels from January to June, compared to the same period in 2019.

The Taiwan Pavilion at ITB INDIA attracted numerous industry players, facilitating discussions on cooperation opportunities across sectors, including business travel, incentive travel, and wedding photography. With Indian visitor numbers rebounding, Taiwan is rolling out the red carpet for Indian travelers.

The delegation was led by Cindy Chen, Acting Director of Taiwan Tourism Administration, Singapore Office; TTA delegations participated at the ITB, Mumbai after a successful showcase at the Taiwan EXPO 2024 in New Delhi in July.

The vibrant Taiwan Pavilion at the ITB, Mumbai was a standout, featuring stunning visuals from the serene Sun Moon Lake to the modern skyline of Taipei 101. The captivating displays showcased Taiwan’s blend of natural beauty and urban charm, attracting industry leaders to explore partnership opportunities.

Chen remarked, “The ITB INDIA travel show is an exciting opportunity for us to present Taiwan’s warm hospitality, rich cultural experiences and robust infrastructure. We are here to strengthen our collaboration with Indian travel partners that will lead to new opportunities for both the markets. We’re eager to welcome more Indian tourists and create unforgettable journeys tailored just for them.”

Joining Director Chen were Allen Chang, Manager TTA, and the stakeholders, including Mr. Paul Yeh from Shi Chun Travels, Mr. Paul Hsieh from Edison Travel, Ms. Emily Chiu and Ms. Elizabeth O. Salim from Apple Tour, and Mr. Hank Yen from EVA Air. The initiative aimed at highlighting ease of travel, Taiwan Incentive plans, diverse accommodations options, and most importantly the availability of vegetarian and Muslim cuisine.

Mr. Paul Yeh from Shi Chun Travels says, “The participation at the ITB, Mumbai helped boost our visibility in the Indian market and connects us with the buyers. At the same time, such exhibitions help Indian buyers to connect and forge ties to explore business prepositions and get a better understanding of the destination. India is a growing market and its imperative for us to be a part of the growing country.

Ms. Emily Chiu from Apple Tour said, “The response at the show was phenomenal, the interest and demand for Taiwan is growing every time we come to India to meet Indian partners.”

Mr. Paul Hsieh from Edison Travel expressed, “TTA’s support has been invaluable. Engaging in events like these opens up exciting new opportunities for us and is essential for understanding market dynamics and building relationships.”

Mr. Hank Yen from EVA Air affirmed, “By participating in ITB with TTA, we are more convinced that India is a promising market for us. We saw energetic corporate representatives and travel agents eager to better understand Taiwan. EVA will continue to develop the Indian market with our partnered airlines in the future.”

Following the travel show, TTA is set to host an educational roadshow in Mumbai on September 27, 2024. This event will further engage and educate Indian travel professionals, offering them a closer look at Taiwan’s unique travel experiences and partnership opportunities.

As the global tourism market rebounds, Taiwan is ready to welcome Indian travelers with open arms. The Taiwan Tourism Administration is dedicated to enhancing collaborations with Indian travel agencies and launching new products tailored to meet the needs of this vibrant market. With robust marketing campaigns and digital efforts, Taiwan aims to attract even more Indian tourists eager to explore its many charms.