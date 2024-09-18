Taj Yeshwantpur unveils PARANDA, an exquisite menu celebrating Iconic Punjabi Flavours

Bengaluru, 18th September 2024: Taj Yeshwantpur proudly introduces an exciting new menu, Paranda, designed to transport diners to the heart of Punjab. The menu is a tribute to traditional Punjabi culinary craftsmanship, featuring an exquisite selection of signature dishes that blend age-old recipes with contemporary flavours.

Guests can now embark on a gastronomic journey through Punjab’s rich heritage, savouring flavours inspired by legendary chefs and iconic street food. Each dish is a carefully curated celebration of the vibrant and diverse culinary traditions of Punjab, promising an unforgettable dining experience.

The Paranda menu at Taj Yeshwantpur includes Pede Wali Lassi, Beera Da Murgh Tikka, Dal Paranda, Meat Belliram, Saat Anaj Ki Roti, Kasoor Da Kulfa providing a satisfying and flavourful conclusion to the dining experience. And this is just a glimpse—the menu offers much more to delight your palate.

Paranda showcases Punjabi cuisine’s essence, bringing together iconic recipes, rich flavours, and heartwarming traditions. Each dish is crafted with precision and authenticity, inviting guests to savour the true taste of Punjab in every bite

Experience the rich flavours of Punjab at Paranda, Taj Yeshwantpur, Bengaluru.

Location: Taj Yeshwantpur, Bengaluru

Days: Monday to Sunday

Time: 12:30 PM to 3:00 PM | 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM