TAJGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd Announces Q1 Fy 2025-2026 Financial Results

Chandigarh, August 09, 2025: TAJGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd reported its results for the first quarter ending June 30, 2025.

Dr. GVK Reddy, Chairman TAJGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd said, “TAJGVK has reported its best first quarter performance, led by a 15% growth in operating revenue to INR 106.39 crores. Other Income for the quarter includes INR 20.21 Crores towards the dividend received from Green Woods Palaces and Resorts Private Limited, a joint venture company. The outlook for the coming quarters remains strong given the sustained demand buoyancy in the markets we are present in.”

Key Highlights:

1. Greenwoods Palaces & Resorts Private Limited – a JV company, which operates Taj Santacruz, Mumbai, reported an income of INR 54.45 Crore with an EBITDA of INR 20.62 Crore in Q1, FY 2026.

2. IHCL’s iconic brand Taj is ranked as India’s Strongest Brand 2025 and World’s Strongest Hotel Brand 2025 as per Brand Finance-UK. TAJGVK has five Taj branded hotels in its portfolio.