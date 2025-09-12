Take-Two Interactive to Host Webcast of 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

NEW YORK, September 12, 2025 — Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) today announced that the Company will host a webcast of its 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders which is being held as a virtual, audio-only meeting hosted online at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/TTWO2025 on Thursday, September 18, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Stockholders at the close of business on the record date, July 23, 2025, are entitled to attend and vote at the meeting. To be admitted to the Annual Meeting, stockholders must enter the 16-digit control number found on their previously distributed notice of internet availability of proxy materials or proxy card. Other interested parties may view and listen to the Annual Meeting; however, they will not be entitled to participate in the meeting.

The Company urges stockholders to vote and submit their proxies prior to September 18, 2025, regardless of whether they plan to attend the virtual 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, by one of the methods described in the proxy materials. Stockholders who have already voted are not required to take any further action.