TallyPrime simplifies GST rate revisions for businesses ahead of filing season

Bengaluru, 17th September 2025: From September 22nd, 2025, GST rates on various products will change, and companies across the country are getting ready to update their billing and compliance systems. For most retailers and MSMEs, not only is it operationally complex but also time sensitive, as invoicing with the revised GST rates must begin from September 22nd itself. This leaves businesses with little room for error, since every invoice, whether through e-invoicing or otherwise, needs to reflect the updated rates right from day one. Any delay in effecting these changes may lead to compliance barriers, contributing to the existing confusion in the market.

To support this, TallyPrime has an in-built capability that enables companies to update GST rates quickly and well in advance, reducing last-minute anxiety. Built around flexibility and simplicity of use, TallyPrime allows users to update in bulk without having to update each item individually. Companies can opt for any of the following methods based on their requirements:

Item Group Level: Update the GST rate for an entire group and have it applied automatically to all items in that group, effective from 22nd September.

Ledger Level: Maintain or alter GST rates at the ledger level, allowing automatic application across multiple transactions.

Company Level: If most items fall under the same GST slab (say 5%), users can simply maintain the rate once at the company level, and it applies across all items and transactions.

This approach ensures that businesses, whether managing 50 or 5,000 items, can stay compliant with GST revisions in just a few clicks, without requiring technical support. Through the mechanisms of uncertain corrections and amendments features, Tally also assists users in recovering from mistakes seamlessly.

“At Tally, we had anticipated the revisions and have been proactively guiding our users through blogs and product resources. With TallyPrime, businesses can remain fully compliant from Day 1 of the GST rate change, while continuing to focus on growth,” said Tejas Goenka, Managing Director, Tally Solutions.

With this capability, Tally reinforces its commitment to making compliance effortless, intuitive, and business-friendly, empowering businesses to focus on growth during the busy filing season.