Tanishq Presents the 2nd Edition of Rivaah x Tarun Tahiliani: A Celebration of Bridal Splendor

06 Decemeber2024:Building on the success of inaugural collaboration,Tanishq’s exclusive wedding sub-brand, Rivaahunveils its latest collection in partnership with celebrated designer TarunTahiliani: ‘2nd edition of Rivaah x TarunTahiliani.’ This new collection is crafted to resonate with the modern Indian bride or the ‘Sutradhar’— who is crafting new narratives by blending traditional values with modern take. Complementing the bride, the collection is inspiredby fusing the rich heritage of Indian traditions with contemporary sophistication. The designs that not only cater to evolving preferences but also celebrate the timeless beauty and uniqueness of progressive Indian bride.

Tanishq’s intricate workmanship combined with TarunTahiliani’s artistry brings alive this year’s collection that blends heritage with modernity. It features intricate gold workmanship inspired by two themesPhoolchadar, symbolizing beauty, prosperity, and auspicious beginnings, as well as the Drape Story, which represents femininity and cultural richness.The beautiful Floral motives that transition from buds to full blooms, and drapes from TarunTahiliani’s ensembles, reimagined in fluid scalloped patterns. The result is a stunning collection that combines contemporary silhouettes with traditional artistry, offering modern brides’timeless elegance for every wedding occasion.

These jewellery pieces capture the delicate beauty of a bride’s journey with an elevated sense of elegance, where each piece reflects the individuality of the modern day sutradhar bride. With an array of options to choose, this exquisite collection is a fusion of artful mastery and timeless design, skilfully crafted in glass kundan and gold. A true homage to Indian weddings, it embodies the unwavering spirit of a modern Indian bride who is confident yet grounded and rooted in her traditions, balancing comfort with style. Each piece is created to enhance every occasion, from the grand celebrations to all wedding functions like haldi, mehndi, sangeet, cocktail, and beyond—perfectly complementing the wedding itself. With influences from TarunTahiliani’s celebrated embroideries, the collection offers a luxurious yet elegant choice for brides seeking exclusivity and cultural depth. Spanning over 80 designs—featuring chokers, gulubands, harams, and pendant, haathphool, rings, maang tikkas and many more to explore—this collection provides a breath-taking array to complete any bridal look.

Speaking on the launch of ‘2nd edition of Rivaah x TarunTahiliani,’ Ms. Revathi Kant, Chief Design Officer, Titan Company Limited, said, “Building on the success of our initial collaboration, we’re delighted to introduce the 2nd edition of Rivaah X TarunTahiliani wedding collection, crafted for the modern Indian bride. This collection draws deeply from TarunTahiliani’s signature embroideries, fusing timeless beauty with a contemporary flair. Every piece of this collection is meticulous, owing to our unique Karigari that translates embroidery into an ornament. The collection is a testimony of our efforts to elevate a bride’s special day by adorning her with pieces unique to her progressive yet rooted personality. November and december traditionally marking a peak wedding season for Rivaah, and this year hosting twice the number of wedding dates compared to last, we’re excited to further establish Rivaah as the go-to jeweller for Indian weddings and functions. Our diverse designs reinforce Rivaah’s commitment to being at the forefront of India’s wedding jewellery market.”

TarunTahiliani added, “The 2nd edition of my collection with Tanishq‘Rivaah’ is designed for the discerning modern bride, blending timeless sophistication with a distinctly India Modern aesthetic. This year, we have focussed the collection more on gold and techniques of intrinsic value. draws inspiration from the TarunTahiliani archival embroideries. This gold jewellery collection blends tradition with modern aesthetics, emphasizing exquisite craftsmanship that captures our design essence.Guided by two of our core design pillars—The Iconic Drape, showcasing elegant layers; PhoolChaadar, highlighting intricate floral motifs—the jewellery reflects a seamless translation of fabric artistry into gold. Wear it with colour, wear it with plains, wear it any which way and celebrate life.”